Organizers for the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival have announced a few upcoming contests:



Pumpkin Pie Baking Contest



The best pumpkin pie baker will be awarded at the Pumpkin Pie Baking Contest to be held on the Pumpkin Stage on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. Pies must be entered at the Pumpkin Stage between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Judging will be from 4 to 5 p.m. In case of rain, check with the Information Booth for further instructions.



First Place, Second and Third Places will receive a custom pottery pie plate donated by Luke Johnson, owner of Johnson Family Pottery.



The 2018 pie baking winners are: First place, Brooklyn Miller, Barnesville; second place, Olivia and Owen Miller, Barnesville; and third place, Pam Milburn, Barnesville. The contest is sponsored by Johnson Family Pottery.



Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest



Have you ever tried eating pumpkin pie very fast with your hands tied behind your back? That is what you will be doing if you enter the Pumpkin Pie Eating contest. It is judged on how fast you can eat, not how much.



Competition in three age groups will be held in the Pumpkin Festival Pie Eating contest on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. on the Pumpkin Stage.



Entries are taken from 4 to 5 p.m. in three age divisions: 5-8 years; 9-15 years; and 16 to adult. Cash prizes of $10 for first place, $5 for second place and $3 for third place will be awarded. The champion pie eater also receives a trophy.



Last year’s champion pie eater was Steve Rodgers, Cambridge. Ages 5-8 winners were first place – Brady Powell, Barnesville; second place – Martha Monte, Barnesville; Ages 9-15 winners were first place – Hank Johnson, Barnesville; second place – Owen Schumaker, Martins Ferry. Ages 16-adult winners were first place – Steve Rodgers, Cambridge; second place – Joel Griffith, Cambridge; third place – JD Ramsey, Quaker City. The contest is sponsored by Dairy Queen of Barnesville and Zane State College.



Hog calling contest



The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival Hog Calling contest will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. on the Pumpkin Stage. Women and men vie in separate divisions with the holler-off determining the Grand Champion.



A child’s division for children, age 5-8 and age 9-15 with prizes of a small trophy for first, and ribbons for second and third place. The Adults 16 and over: Men’s Division – First, second and third places receive a Pumpkin Festival Hat. Women’s Division - First, second and third places receive a Pumpkin Festival Mug.



Scoring is based on 50 percent loudness, 25 percent crowd reaction and 25 percent originality.



Pre-registration is done at 5:30 p.m. at the Pumpkin Stage prior to the contest. For information, contact chairperson Sandy "Tiny" Reed at 740-425-2906.



2018 Winners: Overall Champion: Silas Tracy, Barnesville; Men Age 16 & up: First place, Silas Tracy, Barnesville; second place Tim Lucas, Barnesville; Women Age 16 & up: First place, Jordeana Toohey, Barnesville, second place, Tommy Lindell, Barnesville; 9-15 yrs: First place, Rylee Peddicord, Barnesville, second place, Landon Ramsey, Quaker City; 5-8yrs: First place, Brady Powell, Barnesville; second place, Clayton Dugas, Moundsville, W.Va.



The contest is sponsored by J-Mo Meats.