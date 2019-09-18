It was "Big Serve" Sunday on Sept. 8 as over 80 members of Christ United Methodist Church spread out over Newcomerstown to take part in projects to benefit residents of Newcomerstown.



Chasity Opphile, who leads the CUMC Mission Team, said projects included:



• Cutting and sewing capes for Kids Capes of Courage that will go to children’s hospitals and schools around Ohio.



• Packing over 110 homeless toiletry kits.



• Preparing plastic yarn for homeless sleeping mats.



• Throwing a block party for the residents of Oxford Square Apartments.



• Completing various projects at Cy Young Memorial Park.



• Visiting residents at both Riverside Apartments and Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



• Children participated by making cards to go with the homeless kits and other cards that will be sent to the nursing home.



"Our newly formed Mission Team has been meeting for over a year and prayerfully considering new and different ways that we can get outside of our own church walls and really be the hands and feet of Jesus in our community and beyond," Opphile said. "Overall we are striving to let the community know that we love them but more importantly that God loves them. Big Sunday Serve is one of the new things that we decided to try."



Pastor Bracken Foster, said, "As Christians, we are always glad to help our community. We are followers of Jesus Christ and Jesus was always helping people. Jesus tells us, ‘let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.’ Besides that, it was fun to work together and bless people."



Opphile also noted, "We couldn’t be more excited with how it turned out! It was such a blessing to see how excited everyone was with the work they had done and the connections they had made as they returned from their projects! We are very thankful for all of the different locations and organizations that welcomed us and prepared projects for us!"



Newcomerstown Mayor Pat Cadle was very appreciative of the volunteer help at Cy Young Park.



"The Village would like to express its sincere appreciation to the Christ United Methodist Church for organizing almost 30 volunteers to work at Cy Young Park on Sunday, Sept. 8," Mayor Cadle said. "What a group! In the span of two hours, the Cy Young Memorial was cleaned, posts and bases were scrapped and painted and weeds were pulled around it. The bleachers and upper playground equipment were power washed Shelters #3 and #7 were completely painted as well as the wooden benches and table inside the pool fence. New lap lines were taped off and painted on the bottom of the pool. These were all items that have needed done and now look great. Thank you all for donating those couple of hours to make our park look better. You all displayed your pride in our park and in our community. Great job!"