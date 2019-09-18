A few years ago, the Ravenna Balloon A-Fair almost didn’t happen.



But finances, which had been down because poor weather canceled planned balloon launches, bounced back.



The 41st annual Balloon A-Fair will be celebrated in Ravenna this Saturday and Sunday, and committee members say the event is stronger than ever.



The annual event, which also includes a children’s parade on Thursday and a community kick-off breakfast on Friday, is a two-day event that takes place in downtown Ravenna and Sunbeau Valley Farm in Ravenna Township, where balloons are to be launched at 5:30 both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.



The event was organized in the late 1970s as a tribute to the Oak Rubber Co., which at one time was the world’s largest maker of toy balloons.



"We always pray for good weather," said Jeanie Ferguson of the Balloon A-Fair committee. "Any time you fool with an outside event, that’s the chance you take."



After three years of rainy weather, Balloon A-Fair organizers turned to GoFundMe in an effort to raise $16,000, with an appeal describing the event as "bankrupt." Attendance had been poor in 2016, and the funding crisis threatened to cancel the festival that year.



But donations helped the event rebound, and Ferguson said funds are stronger this year, boosted by successful balloon launches in recent years.



Balloon launches, she said, are always a gamble because balloonists take a variety of weather conditions into consideration when deciding whether to launch the balloons. Launches, she said, have been canceled because of storms spotted in the radar, winds that threaten to blow the crafts to an unsafe location, or no wind. Last year, a lack of wind canceled one of the two balloon launches planned for that weekend. When weather is poor, smaller crowds mean less gate receipts at Sunbeau, and less income from concessions and amusement rides.



"You could be standing on the ground and it could be gorgeous, but we don’t always know what the conditions are up there," Ferguson said. "A few years ago, that was the case but the balloons never launched, because our balloonmeister had the sense to check the weather and see that there were storms three miles out."



Whether the balloons launch or not, there will be a variety of events downtown and at Sunbeau. Downtown events take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the Grand Parade at 9 a.m., booths and displays and entertainment throughout the day.



Gates at Sunbeau open at 4 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to the balloon launches, there will be a Jeep show, helicopter rides, music, carnival rides and booths. Fireworks are back this year, and will take place at dark.



On Sunday, gates at Sunbeau open at noon. There will be music, helicopter rides, booths, rides and a planned balloon liftoff to end the festivities.



Admission to Sunbeau is $5 for adults and children over 12, with younger children admitted free. Off-site lots are available for parking, with shuttles transporting people to the festival. Children can get a wrist band for $15 for unlimited access to rides.



