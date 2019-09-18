CALDWELL -—Come celebrate the autumn in Appalachia and the bountiful festivities of two festivals in one location as the inaugural Appalachian Foothills Fall Festival, formerly the Soakum Festival, joins the Old Iron Power Club’s 12th annual show at the Noble County fairgrounds in Caldwell, Sept. 21-22.



The event includes historic demonstrations, food and Appalachian culture and music, as well as a petting zoo, kiddie peddle and garden tractor pull, a kid’s barrel train, horse and wagon rides and more. The Old Iron Power Show features Minneapolis-Moline, Cockshutt and Oil-Pull tractors and New Holland engines. All other makes also welcome.



Thanks to a grant from The Ohio Arts Council, guests will enjoy a variety of local entertainment include Shortline Junction who will perform on the Midway State on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.; Little Creek who will entertain from 4 to 6 p.m. and Pickin’ on Country will be on stage Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.



Enjoy the bountiful festivities of this signature event of the Noble County Chamber & Tourism. Exit 25 from Interstate 77 in Caldwell and gates open at 9 a.m. daily. General admission daily is just $5 and children under 10 are free. Camping is available for $25 per night as well as a variety of local hotels and The Harkins House Inn Bed & Breakfast.



For information on the Old Iron Power Show, call Jessica Efaw at 740-213-4713 and for Festival information, contact The Noble Co. Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Executive Director Allen Fraley at 740-732-7715.