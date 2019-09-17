TWINSBURG — There are several highlights for the Twinsburg City Schools in the latest report cards released by the state, said the district’s superintendent, included an overall B grade.



The report cards issued by the state measure both districts and individual schools in six categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation rate, K-3 literacy for at-risk students, and prepared for success indicators.



Twinsburg City Schools received an overall grade of B for the district in 2018-19. It received A’s for graduation rate and gap closing, B’s for achievement and progress, and C’s for prepared for success and improving at-risk K-3 readers.



This is the second year Twinsburg City Schools has received an overall B grade for the district. Last year it also received A’s for gap closing and graduation rate, B’s for achievement and progress, and a C for prepared for success. Last year, the district earned a D for improving at-risk K-3 readers.



"The 2018-19 Local Report Cards show that our students performed well on the Ohio State tests with the district receiving an overall grade of B," said Superintendent Kathryn Powers. "Further, we are delighted to see solid scores in practically every area and growth across our schools."



Powers highlighted the following specific scores:



• The school district received a grade of A in Gap Closing, which outlines how lower income, minority or disabled students are performing;



• Wilcox Primary School received a grade of A in Achievement, which indicates how students collectively performed on state tests starting in grade 3;



• Bissell Elementary School, Dodge Intermediate School and R.B. Chamberlin Middle School received grades of A in Gap Closing, with RBC also earning an overall grade of A for the second year in a row; and



• THS received a grade of A in Progress and an A in both the 4-year and 5-year graduation cohorts. Progress indicates whether all students — particularly gifted students, struggling students and those with disabilities — are advancing to the next grade level.



"The release of the report card will provide opportunities for our staff to review the data and to make instructional adjustments to better meet the needs of our students, however clearly, our students are working hard and our parents and staff members are doing a tremendous job in their support of them," Powers said.



Most Summit County school districts maintained their overall grades, with Coventry and Manchester improving their scores. Coventry moved from a D to a C and Manchester moved from a C to a B.



For the second year, Hudson was the only Summit County district to receive an overall A. While Nordonia Hills City Schools earned a B, Aurora and Solon earned overall A grades.



No Summit County district received a failing grade, which triggers state involvement. Three — Akron, Barberton and Cuyahoga Falls — earned a D.



Statewide, nearly 80 percent of districts received a C or higher.



Cuyahoga Falls was the only Summit County district to score lower than last year.



"We’ve certainly got to identify the root causes for the disappointing results," Superintendent Todd Nichols said.



His team was just starting to dig into the data, he said, and was encouraged by some of the school-level data. Silver Lake Elementary School earned a B overall. Five out of the nine schools in the district earned an A or a B for closing the achievement gap. But as a district, Cuyahoga Falls earned a D in gap closing.



This is the second year the state has given districts the overall letter grade, which critics argue overly simplifies a year’s worth of student achievement and doesn’t take into account the poverty level of a school’s student population.



In response, many school districts, including Twinsburg, have prepared "Quality Profiles," which outlines district achievement in six categories including Academics, Arts, Parent and Community Involvement, Student Leadership and Activities, Student Services, and Fiscal Stewardship.



Report cards for all school districts and individual school buildings can be found at reportcard.education.ohio.gov. The website also explains in detail what each category represents.



Twinsburg City Schools’ 2018-19 Quality Profile can be found at twinsburg.k12.oh.us.



Reporter Jennifer Pignolet contributed to this story. April Helms can be reached at 330-541-9423, ahelms@recordpub.com, or @AprilKHelms_RPC