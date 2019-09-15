DELAWARE, Ohio — Logan Pfeiffer of Kent is among 14 first-year students at Ohio Wesleyan University selected as 2019-2020 Economics Management Fellows.



The four-year fellowships are awarded each fall by Ohio Wesleyan's Department of Economics and Business and by the university's Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship. At OWU, Pfeiffer plans to study business administration with a concentration in marketing.



Being selected for the competitive EMF program ensures the fellows receive an academic adviser from the Economics and Business Department, receive sophomore or junior peer-mentors as freshmen, and are paired with professional mentors as seniors.



Fellows also are enrolled in a first-year seminar open only to them. The seminar is team-taught by the entire Economics and Business Department, helping the students to quickly build relationships with their new professors.



In addition, the fellows receive a fully paid, faculty-escorted study trip to New York City after spring semester. The trip includes visits to the New York Federal Reserve and New York Stock Exchange, as well as meetings with distinguished Ohio Wesleyan alumni and professionals in business and government.



To be considered for the EMF program, prospective students must indicate an interest in studying economics, business administration management, marketing, finance, accounting, or international business on their OWU applications, have high-school records and/or SAT or ACT scores that indicate a potential for high achievement at Ohio Wesleyan, and complete personal interviews with Economics and Business Department faculty.