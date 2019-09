The Women’s Art Recognition Movement’s (W.A.R.M.) 15th Silent Auction Art Benefit will open Sept. 28 with an opening reception at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the North Water Street Gallery, 300 N. Water St., Kent.



The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment.



Bids will be accepted until Oct. 18. Proceeds will benefit Safer Futures, Portage County’s battered women’s shelter.