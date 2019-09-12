WINESBURG — The annual Winesburg Fall Gathering is not only a way to celebrate the start of a new season by bringing the community together in celebration, but it is also a time for giving and helping those in need.



Winesburg’s Fall Gathering features a full day of food, music and craft vendors located on County Road 160 by Winesburg Elementary School, and will be held Saturday, Sept. 21. A softball tournament also begins on Friday and runs through Saturday at the Winesburg Community Park.



Food and craft vendors will have their wares on display throughout the day Saturday. There will be a coffee truck, traditional favorites such as ham and bean soup and homemade ice cream, along with kettle corn and other delicacies.



The highlight of the event is the annual auction that begins with quality Amish furniture, crafts, occasion baskets and more, all donated by local artisans, with proceeds from the auction donated to families in need.



"We needed a crowd pleaser to go along with the sidewalk sales and the food vendors," event committee member Tim Hostetler said.



Hostetler has been involved with the event from the beginning 24 years ago. He pointed out that the first auction raised $254 and last year it raised more than $100,000.



"The people of the community really get behind this auction," Hostetler said. "They support it because they know 100 percent of the money raised goes back to helping people right here in our community."



He says the volunteer support has been tremendous. Many people are more than willing to donate items to help out.



The funds are used to help families that have fallen on hard times, need assistance with medical bills or are experiencing other challenges.



"It’s hard to imagine, but there are families around here who need help. They have a hard time putting bread on the table," Hostetler said.



Event coordinator Eli Wengerd is grateful for the wonderful support for this annual event.



"We get tremendous support from throughout the community," Wengerd said. "It’s unbelievable how much we can accumulate and sell in one day."



Wengerd says there has never been anyone who does as much for this event as Tim Hostetler.



Hostetler added that it’s not just the donations, but the people coming out and buying items that help make this such a successful event.