It’s one of the traditions of the fall, as the county fair season swings through the Buckeye State and local 4-H members swing into action by taking their projects for judging at the Tuscarawas County Fair, Sept. 16-22, at the fairgrounds in Dover.
Along with the cotton candy, french fries and all the smells and aromas of the midway and the livestock barns, the Tuscarawas County Fair will offer a variety of activities and events.
Area residents who want to go and support local 4-H members from the southern part of Tuscarawas County can look for members of the Buckhorn Bandits 4-H Club, the Buckhorn Tribe and the Kountry Kids 4-H Club among others.
Advisors for the Buckhorn Bandits are Jenna Marstrell, Sam Hart and Randi Schilling.
Members of the club and their projects include:
• Wesley Schilling - Hog, chicken
• Colin Marstrell - Hog, steer
• Reide Black - goat, steer
• Bo Black - feeder calf, goat
• Garrett Dinger - sheep, hog
• Kale Dinger - steer, hog
• Jillian Welch - steer, hog
• Kenny Welch - steer, hog
• JD Burrier - Hog, chickens
• Carson Burrier - chickens, woodworking
• Logan Burrier- Hog, chickens
Advisors for the Kountry Kids 4-H Club are Amanda Heavilin, Shari Sharrock, Jaime Grewell and Rick Heavilin.
Club members taking their projects to the fair include:
• Kimber Fillman - hog
• Katie Fillman - breeding rabbit
• Tucker and Briar Sharrock - hog
• Tristian and Trace Bryan - hog
• Gracie and Koy Haney - lamb
• Madalyn Sines - hog
• Emma and Kanon Grewell - hogs
• Heather Grewell - hog
• Lexi Jewett - hog
• Dominic and Jakiya Schafer - hogs
Advisors for the Buckhorn Tribe 4-H Club include: Keith Hinds, head advisor; Stacy Hinds, cattle; Kenny Shaw and Tiffany Shaw, hogs; Marjorie Hursey, goats/sheep; and Sara Shepherd, miscellaneous.
Members of Buckhorn Tribe and their projects include:
• Kyla Arnold - goat
• Ava Carr - goat
• Katie Bonar - goat
• Maggie Collins - hog
• Caitlen Green - hog and goat
• Lucas Hagan - hog and goat
• Nolan Hagan - hog and goat
• Elias Harris - hog and turkey
• Iliana Harris - hog and steer
• Kelly Hinds - hog and steer
• Alexis Shaw - hog and steer
• Gage Johnson - hog
• Celeste Rummell - hog and steer
• Kyle Hinds - steer
• MacKenzie Johnson - sheep
• Alana Gaskill - dairy
• Cody Gaskill - dairy
Other members of the club include Heather Halsey, Willa Mann, Coltin Meek, Graham Shepherd and Rhylee Shepherd.
General admission to the fair for ages 3 and up (does not include rides) is $5; senior citizens, 60 years and older, $3; Family Day on Thursday, $3. Parking on the Fairgrounds is $5 but there is free parking and a shuttle service on Oxford Street.
Single tickets for rides are $2. Unlimited ride passes, valid all day and night, are $15. On Family Day on Thursday, all day ride passes are $12. Rides open at noon, except for Monday, when they open at 5 p.m.