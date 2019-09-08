James Bland and Desiree Tackett of Akron announce the birth of their daughter, Adrianna Grace Bland.



She was born Aug. 23 at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna and weighed 9 pounds, 5.5 ounces.



Her siblings are Christopher Tackett, 15, Nevaeh Tackett, 11, Brooklyn Hermann, 8, and Kayden Bland, 3.



Maternal grandparents are Francesca Fortson of Ravenna and Christopher Hermann of Canton. Paternal grandparents are Shannon Bland of Akron, John Wilt of Akron and Patrick Minor of Akron.



Great-grandparents are Alice Phelps of Akron and Sonia Meyer of Charlotte, North Carolina.