The Portage County Literacy Coalition will host a Family Feud for Literacy from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Eagles Club, 812 Cleveland Road, Ravenna.



The coalition is looking for teams to participate. To register a team of four is $300. Register as an individual for $75. Registration includes a light dinner and a team t-shirt.



The cost to watch is $5, which includes a light dinner. For more information, call 330-235-0020.