A quick start to the day.

Today's forecast

Mostly sunny, high of 76. Partly cloudy overnight, low of 56.



Word of the day



theca [thee-kuh] (noun) a case or receptacle.



TV trivia



Who is Malcolm’s friend that is in a wheelchair in “Malcolm in the Middle”?



A. Stevie



B. Reese



C. Dabney



D. Chad



(Answer at bottom of column)



Number to know



937: From 1978 to 2013, CEO compensations in the U.S. (inflation adjusted), increased 937 percent.



This day in history



Sept. 6, 1995: Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. plays in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking “Iron Horse” Lou Gehrig’s record for most consecutive games played.



Famous birthday



Movie actor Idris Elba (47)



Quote of the day



“Honor is not the exclusive property of any political party.” - Herbert Hoover



Trivia answer



A. Stevie