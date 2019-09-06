A quick start to the day.
Today's forecast
Mostly sunny, high of 76. Partly cloudy overnight, low of 56.
Word of the day
theca [thee-kuh] (noun) a case or receptacle.
TV trivia
Who is Malcolm’s friend that is in a wheelchair in “Malcolm in the Middle”?
A. Stevie
B. Reese
C. Dabney
D. Chad
(Answer at bottom of column)
Number to know
937: From 1978 to 2013, CEO compensations in the U.S. (inflation adjusted), increased 937 percent.
This day in history
Sept. 6, 1995: Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. plays in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking “Iron Horse” Lou Gehrig’s record for most consecutive games played.
Famous birthday
Movie actor Idris Elba (47)
Quote of the day
“Honor is not the exclusive property of any political party.” - Herbert Hoover
Trivia answer
A. Stevie