Summer weather is finally here. We have experienced two days in a row of sunny skies, with the promise of more to come. What a blessing after the continuous rain we have had the month of June. Vast flooding happened in many places, with Guernsey County having spots of flash flooding. People were getting depressed with the gloomy weather. Many plans had to be canceled because of RAIN!



Sunday is not a day I regularly work in my yard, for I was brought up to know that it is the Lord’s Day and not a day of work. One Sunday a couple or three years ago, I was pulling weeds and caught my foot on a peg and landed on the ground with a broken wrist. The first thing that came to mind was my mother scolding me about working on Sunday. I think of that every time I see my wrist scar.



Sunday or not, I just couldn’t resist heading out in the yard to check things out. I always take my weeding bag with me, for I can’t resist pulling weeds whenever I see them. Those tall weeds growing in my pachysandra bed have been driving me crazy. I thought about snakes, and hoped they stayed in their holes or slithered away, as I didn’t have my snake boots on. I never saw any as I crawled around the bank attacking weeds. My bag of weeds was getting heavy, so I decided it was time to stop.



As I sat in my driveway, looking up where I had been working, it gave me great satisfaction to be able to clearly see the gorgeous pots of dragon begonias, red coleus, colorful wavy petunias—and no weeds.



Two days of sunshine, blue skies, and fluffy white clouds have lifted my spirits. Thank the Good Lord for such beauty right here in my own yard. I pray He forgives my working on Sunday.