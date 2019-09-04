WHEELING, W.Va. – McDonald’s customers in the Ohio Valley will now have more options to enjoy World Famous Fries, Quarter Pounders and other menu favorites from the comfort of their homes or offices. McDelivery with DoorDash, the nation’s largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery, will now be available in more than 10,000 U.S. restaurants.



"At McDonald’s, we’re always working to enhance our customer’s experience and offer new levels of convenience," said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Ross Stoltz. "We’re pleased to offer our customers in the Ohio Valley the choice to use DoorDash."



Customers will be able to place their McDonald’s orders through the DoorDash mobile app or on www.DoorDash.com. McDonald’s is?also a part of?DashPass, DoorDash’s?nationwide subscription program. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders $12 dollars or more from thousands of participating restaurants.



"Door Dash is available to more than 80 percent of Americans in 4,000 cities," said Toby Espinosa, VP of Business Development at DoorDash. "Our geographic coverage and commitment to excellence -- paired with McDonald’s scale -- makes this expansion possible."



Through September 9, customers new to DoorDash can use the code DASHMCD for $5 off their first McDonald’s order of $15 or more.



McDelivery launched in the U.S. in 2017 and is expected to be a $4 billion business for both McDonald’s and its franchise restaurants globally in 2019.