The city of Ravenna and the Ravenna Parks and Recreation Department were selected to be one of the Nation’s Healthy Kids Running Series site for both the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2020.



Healthy Kids Running Series is a non-profit program created to provide children with a positive, educational and fun experience in the world of running. To combat the increasing rates of child obesity in America, HKRS was designed to motivate kids to be healthy and active and provide a fun environment to improve self-esteem.



Healthy Kids is a five week running program for kids in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade. Each race series takes place at Chestnut Hills Park, at 3 p.m. on Sundays, beginning Sept. 15. Each running event is age appropriate. Children who complete the weekly series earn points, which are tallied at the conclusion of the series to determine the top male and female finisher. All participates receive a bib for each series, a HKRS T-shirt and a finishers medal.



Ravenna Parks and Recreation director Judy Watkins said she first became aware of the program when Andrew Kluge, city councilman and park board liaison, brought up the idea at a parks board meeting after his daughter and other community members attended a race last year.



"After Andrew presented the program at a parks board meeting, we jumped on the opportunity and applied to become a host site. Not all communities get the chosen, so we are thrilled we were selected," Watkins said. "This program will bring to our area many benefits, not only to the participants but for families."



Participants are encouraged to pre-register, however same-day registrations are accepted from 2 to 2:30 p.m. The registration fee of $40 covers the entire five weeks of the series and is non-refundable. Participants do not have to join in every week. Register at https://healthykidsrunningseries.org. For more information or to volunteer call 330-296-2864 or visit www.ravennaparksandrec.com