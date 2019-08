Everyone 50 yrs of age or older is welcome to attend the monthly Senior Activity Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept 4 at Edinburg United Church.



Please bring a snack to share and perhaps a game you may wish to play. The group eats at 11:30 then visits and plays games. Everyone is welcome to come and to bring a friend.



For more information, call Eva at 330-256-7198