NEW CONCORD — Coming off back-to-back payoff appearances and competing for a league title, the John Glenn Muskie football program understands that they must continue to prove the doubters wrong.



With that being said, the Muskies have adopted "WE W1LL R1SE" this year as the tradition of 11 players on the field and a goal of week 11, that has been built over the past several years under fifth-year head coach Matt Edwards. "We’ve obviously had some success, back-to-back playoff appearances, but we’ve graduated a lot of kids, there’s always question marks about replacing players. All these questions, all the doubters out there, we just talk about how we have to continue to rise up above it," Edwards said. "That’s how ‘WE W1LL R1SE’ came about."



Although last season’s 7-4 record and another playoff appearance are more than respectful despite a tough 14-16 playoff loss to Indian Valley, Edwards continues to preach they must stay in the now.



The Muskies return a total of 18 lettermen, three of whom will be four-year letter winners in seniors Brady Emerson (RB/LB), Reece Perkins (WR/DB) and Blaize Baker (OL/LB).



"These kids have played a lot of football over the last two years" Edwards said. "Part of that is our senior class is pretty talented, but also we’ve been in comfortable margins which has allowed our younger kids to play a lot more. They’ve played in a state semi and a week 11 last year."



Replacing some big shoes on offense and defense will be a challenge as usual, but Edwards is confident that kids will continue to step up. Edwards also continues to rave on his defense and what they have continued to do the past several years.



The JG head man feels that the defense has been overlooked despite their solid work in the past few seasons.



"Our defense has been really good the past two years," said Edwards, whose JG defense returns 7-8 starters from last year’s team. "I really like where our defense is, I think they have the potential to be really good."



Edwards also thinks that his front seven can be really good, but the key on the defensive side will be replacing 2 three-year starters at safety.



The quarterback position will be manned by senior Evan Williams (QB/DB) and junior Anthony Perkins (QB/LB). Williams continues to recover from a torn ACL injury during basketball season last year.



"He’s (Williams) progressing very well, we’re really happy where he is right now, he’s been limited," Edwards explained. "He’s week to week and we will see where he is in a few weeks."



John Glenn will once again be well stocked at running back, with senior three-year lettermen Brady Emerson (RB/LB), two-year lettermen senior Josh Conner (RB/LB) and junior Wes Ellsworth (RB/LB). Also battling to earn time in the offensive backfield this year is sophomore Noah Wellmeier (RB/LB).



Three-year lettermen that lead the wide receivers core include seniors Score Perkins (WR/DB) and Reece Perkins (WR/DB), senior one-year letter winners include Hayden Glaub (WR/DB), Ben Judd (WR/DL) and Dylan Milstead (WR/LB). Senior Jalen Driver (WR/DB) and juniors Justus Goff (WR/DB) and Clayton Bates (WR/LB) look to fight for playing time at the position. The wide receiver core also has sophomore Blade Barclay (WR/DB) and freshman Colt Emerson (WR/DB) looking to compete for plenty of varsity action.



Edwards looks for his veteran offensive line to be a source of strength for the Muskies’ ground game anchored by Baker, along with senior two-year letter winners JD German (OL/DL), and Tyler Stillion (OL/DL).



Also looking to earn playing time are senior lettermen Gary Hoffman (OL/DL), Owen Hively (OL/DL), Charlie Frick (OL/DL), Marshall Tignor (OL/DL) and freshman Blandon Baker (OL/DL).



Members of Edwards coaching staff this season are Brad Barclay, Mitch Bendle, Jim Kornokovich, Collin Mathers, Chris Merry, Josh Perkins and Aaron Smith.



Rounding out the Muskies roster are juniors Wade Church (OL/DL), Ethan McGee (OL/DL), Logan Gilcher (OL/DL) and Ethan Smith (OL/DL); sophomores Ryan Russell (WR/DB), Brad Morgan (QB/LB), Ian Glaub (WR/DB), Cody Art (RB/LB), Brayden Staker (OL/DL), Tuff Zemba (OL/DL), Noah Larrick (OL/DL), Bryer Shipley (OL/DL) and Isaiah Johnson (WR/LB); freshman Nathan Walker (QB/LB), Aden Armstrong (RB/LB), Bexlee Woodard (WR/DB), Caden Miller (WR/DB), Jimi Coveney (OL/DL), Gunner Fox (OL/DL), Ethan Davis (OL/DL), Ethan Derwacter (OL/DL) and Braxton Willey (OL/DL).



Edwards feels his Muskie squad understands the expectation levels have reached new heights with the recent success on the gridiron.



"Coming off the two years we’ve had some success, that’s the expectations around here now," Edwards continued. "It’s nice to have that expectation, but we know our kids have to live up to that expectation level."



John Glenn will open the new season at Meadowbrook on Friday, Aug. 30. Last year’s tough setback is still in the back of the heads of Edwards’ squad.



"Our kids haven’t forgot about that, we’re up 20-0 midway through the third quarter," the JG head coach added. "We couldn’t hold on to it, so our kids have had that one circled for a long time."