The Opioid Epidemic is the largest public health crisis America has ever faced and it’s far from over. Let’s not forget that this crisis had its origins with prescription medications, which were most commonly written for musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain. Sadly, this may have been avoided if Americans had made use of the safe and effective drug free methods of pain care available resulting in less reliance on prescription medications for pain.



Our aging population contends with pain on a daily basis. Wear and tear results in painful arthritic conditions necessitating frequent trips to the doctor where the usual recommendations are expensive imaging such as MRIs along with pain medications, many of which are potentially addictive. The end result can be expensive back, hip and knee injections, and surgeries with even more medications in recovery. Medications, especially opioids, disturb balance and can contribute to the risk of falling. Falls and their complications are the 3rd leading cause of death in seniors behind heart disease and cancer, which currently results in an annual cost to Medicare of over $30 billion.



Chiropractic care focuses on reducing pain by increasing function rather than relying on medications to mask the pain. Improved joint function can increase balance and stability resulting in reduced risk of falls as well as effective drug free pain relief.



Our Medicare population deserves the best possible access and coverage for this type of care. Medicare has, for 50 years, severely limited services Chiropractic physicians can order and provide for their senior patients.



A new bipartisan bill introduced to Congress will give the 55 million Americans covered by Medicare full access to all services provided by a Doctor of Chiropractic. It is called The Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act, H.R. 3654.



America’s seniors need and deserve access to Chiropractic’s broad-based services for common conditions that cause acute and chronic back and neck pain. However, Medicare currently does not pay for a chiropractor’s consultation, physical examination, necessary X-rays, physiotherapies, exercises or balance therapies. This bill provides Medicare patients the freedom to access chiropractic care directly and by so doing will save the Medicare program money. Research shows annual charges for opioid prescriptions were 78% lower for patients who received Chiropractic care.



Members of Congress want to hear from you, the constituent voter, more than anyone else. Seniors can contact Rep. Bill Johnson at his Washington, D.C., office at 202-225-5705 or the Cambridge office 740-432-2366. Staff will answer the phone or you will receive a recorded message. Ask Bill Johnson to support H.R. 3654, The Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act.



Dr. Rick E. Cox



Cambridge