Mogadore Road between Route 261 and Howe Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Aug. 30 for asphalt resurfacing, according to the Kent Engineer’s Department.



Traffic will be maintained, but motorists are encouraged to detour around using Route 43 or Sunnybrook Road if possible.



For more information, contact the city of Kent engineering division at 330-678-8106.