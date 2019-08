The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library will be hosting a special storytime for grandparents and their grandchildren on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Library Annex. The grandparent storytime is being held to celebrate National Grandparent’s Day, which is Sunday, Sept. 8.



They will be listening to a story, making a craft and enjoying a snack.



If you would like to have an evening of fun with your grandchildren then stop in the library or call 740-425-1651 to register by Sept. 6.