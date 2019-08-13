The Portage County Senior Center will be participating in the Ravenna Balloon-A-Fair in September and is looking for local seniors who would like to join them to learn a simple march. They will meet at noon Aug. 30 at the senior center to learn the march. There will be a van that follows the group for any seniors who get tired along the way. If you are interested in walking with the seniors, or would like more information, call 330-297-3456. The senior center is located at 705 Oakwood St. (Floor G) in Ravenna and is open to any Portage County senior aged 60 and up.