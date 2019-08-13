COLUMBUS — Recreational shooters both young and old are invited to experience one of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges Aug. 17, during Ohio’s Free Range Day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.



On this day, the shooting range permit requirement is waived at all Division of Wildlife Class A, B and C shooting ranges.



The Division of Wildlife is partnering with the National Shooting Sports Foundation as part of a continued effort to provide more opportunities for recreational shooters. New shooters can gain hands-on experience with firearms at no charge from certified instructors at one of five ranges from noon to 4 p.m. (Indian Creek Wildlife Area will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Staff will offer on-site instruction to new or beginning shooters and will provide equipment, ammunition, as well as ear and eye protection free of charge.



The following ranges will have Division of Wildlife staff on-site to assist new shooters:



• Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of State Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt. Sterling 43143



• Grand River Wildlife Area, 6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville 44491



• Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 State Route 541, Warsaw 43844



• Cardinal Shooting Center, 3389 County Road 225, Marengo 43334



• Indian Creek Wildlife Area 4258 Snowhill Road, Fayetteville 45118, follow the signs to the shotgun range on Campbell Road



The Division of Wildlife shooting ranges provide the public with comfortable, safe places to shoot archery or firearms. A complete list of range facilities can be found at wildohio.gov.



Free Range Day is being offered as part of the National Shooting Sports Foundation Inc.’s National Shooting Sports Month.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.