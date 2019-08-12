Back to School is right around the corner.



Sandy Valley Local Schools starts on Tuesday, Aug. 20.



Open house dates are:



• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Preschool and Kindergarten from 5-7 p.m.; Grade 6 at 6 p.m., and Grade 9 at 5 p.m.



• Thursday, Aug. 15: Grades 1-5, 7-8, and 10-12, 5-7 p.m.



Kindergarten students will have a staggered start on the first three days of classes.



• One-third of designated students will attend classes on Tuesday, Aug. 20.



• One-third of designated students will attend classes on Wednesday, Aug. 21 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.



• One-third of designated students will attend classes on Thursday, Aug. 22.



The first day of school for Little Cardinal Preschool is Monday, Aug. 26.



Elementary school hours are 8:25 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.



Middle school/high school hours are 7:32 a.m. until 2:25 p.m.



Meal Prices:



• Breakfast is free for all students.



• Lunch is $2.60 for pre-kindergarten through Grade 5.



• Lunch is $3 for middle school/high school.



• Adult lunch is $3.50.



• An extra Milk $0.45, and a reduced Lunch $0.40.



Cafeteria services are available to all students, faculty, and guests each day school is in session. In order to keep the cafeteria clean and attractive, the following rules must be observed by all who use it:



1. Deposit all litter in the



wastebaskets.



2. Return all trays and utensils to the dishwashing area.



3. Leave tables, chairs, and floor in a clean condition ready for others to use.



4. Keep the cafeteria lines in good order. No cutting in on cafeteria lines by students.



5. All food must be eaten in the cafeteria at tables and not carried to the classrooms, hallways, gym, or outside the building.



6. Students are to follow routes assigned to and from classes during the lunch period.



7. Students are not to go to lockers during lunch periods.



8. Students are not to take books/bags to cafeteria.



9. Pop is not to be purchased from pop machines during school hours.



10. Students are required to follow directives of any teacher or supervisor while in the cafeteria.



Attendance



All students are required to be in regular attendance except when excluded by law.



The following reasons are recognized by Ohio law as being valid for absence from school: Personal illness, illness in the family, quarantine of the home, death of a relative, emergencies due to absence of parents or guardian, observance of religious holidays, emergencies or set of circumstances which constitute good and sufficient cause.



All other absences will be considered unexcused unless previous notification has been given in accordance with school procedure for excused absences.



Excessive absences in a class may result in a grade reduction at the discretion of the administration. Summer school may be recommended for students to receive credit. When a student misses 5-7 days in a year, a mediation conference will be held with the building principal, the parent, the student, and a mediator.



After seven days missed, all student absences will require a medical note stating that the student is too sick to be in school or the absence will be marked unexcused. A parent call off will not be accepted for future absences.



When a student accumulates 15 days of unexcused absences, truancy charges will be filed with the county juvenile court system and if student is of age, the process to revoke the student's driving license will also occur.



Students must attend school all day unless they are enrolled in a vocational or work-study program.



Immunizations



Prior to entry into kindergarten, 7th and 12th grades, by Ohio law, all students are required to show proof of the following immunizations before starting school:



Kindergarten



• DTP - 4 or more doses of DTaP or DT or any combination. The 4th DTaP must be given after the 4th birthday.



• Polio - 3 or more doses of IPV. The final dose must be given after the 4th birthday. If a combination of OPV/IPV 4 doses are required.



• MMR - 2 doses



• Hepatitis B – 3 doses



• Varicella (chickenpox) – 2 doses



Grade 7



• Tdap vaccine - 1 dose



• Meningococcal (MCV4 )-1 dose



Grade 12



• 2 doses of Meningococcal (MCV4) are required prior to entry into 12th grade. If the first dose was administered on or after the 16th birthday, a second dose is not required.



Students must receive these vaccinations prior to entry into kindergarten, 7th and 12th grade.



Contact a primary physician early or attend any of the clinics at the local health department to avoid exclusion from school. After a child has received the immunizations, send an updated copy of your child’s immunization record to school.



The Tucarawas County Health Department will host Back to School Vaccine Clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 3-4, 2-5:45 pm. The clinics are for students entering 7th grade and 12th grade. Call to schedule an appointment.



Bullying



Students shall not bully by means of any intentional written, verbal, graphic, or physical act. This can be demonstrated by the way a student or group of students exhibit behaviors toward another particular student(s) and the behavior causes mental or physical harm to the other student/s.



Aggressive behavior is defined as inappropriate conduct that is repeated enough, or serious enough, to negatively impact another student’s educational, physical, or emotional well - being. This type of behavior is a form of intimidation and harassment, although it need not be based on any of the legally protected characteristics such as sex, race, color, national origin, marital status, or disability. It should also include, but not be limited to, such behaviors as stalking, bullying/cyber bullying, intimidating, menacing, coercion, name-calling, taunting making threats, and hazing.



Bullying shall also include electronically transmitted acts (i.e., internet, e-mail, cellular telephone, personal digital assistance (PDA), or wireless hand-held device) that a student/s or group of students exhibit toward another particular student/s or school personnel more than once and the behavior both causes mental and physical harm to the other student/s and /or school personnel and is sufficiently sever, persistent, pervasive that it creates an intimidating, threatening or abusive educational environment for the other student/s or school personnel.



This includes internet blog sites, Facebook, My Space, Twitter, and other social networking sites.



OLWEUS Program Outline



1) Investigation of bullying incident.



2) If deemed a bullying incident, the student will be entered into the OLWEUS bullying database.



3) If the bullying continues, discipline will result according to the Sandy Valley code of conduct.



Bus Conduct



Students shall not act or participate in any act or acts or attempt to act or participate in any act, which poses a danger to the safe operation of a bus. Students must follow driver directives.



Bus Transportation



These rules are designed to promote safety on the school buses at all times, since the safety of all the students is our top priority. School bus transportation is a privilege. If transportation privileges are denied, parents or guardians are responsible for getting the child to and from school. To promote a safe, orderly, efficient and enjoyable bus ride to and from school, all students must follow the rules below:



At the Bus Stop



1. Be on time. Board the bus only at your regularly assigned stop, unless permission is received in advance.



2. Stay away from the road.



3. Help protect surrounding property and be polite toward others while waiting.



4. Wait to enter the bus until it comes to a full stop, and the driver has provided the appropriate signal. Take your turn and do not push when entering the bus.



On the Bus



1. Always obey the driver promptly and respectfully.



2. Be seated promptly and stay in your assigned seat.



3. Be courteous and use no profane language.



4. Speak in low tones.



5. Never push, shove, scuffle or horseplay. No fighting!



6. Keep all belongings including head, hair, hands and feet inside the bus and to yourself.



7. Never smoke.



8. Never throw objects inside or outside the bus.



9. Never eat or drink on the bus.



10. Treat bus seats and equipment with care and respect.



11. Keep the bus clean and orderly.



Leaving the Bus



1. Leave the bus at your regularly scheduled stop, unless special permission has been granted.



2. Wait to leave the bus until it comes to a full stop, and the bus driver has opened the door. Take your turn. Do not push when leaving the bus.



3. Once off, clear the area immediately. If crossing the street/road, look both ways before crossing in front of the driver, then walk quickly across the street/road.



Dress code



Good judgment would indicate that reasonable dress that is clean and conforms to standards of health, safety, and decency, and does not disrupt the educational process of the school is acceptable. Students not adhering to the dress code will be subject to disciplinary action. Students will be given a warning and opportunity to fix violation by the staff, failure to comply will result in the following disciplinary actions.



• 1st offense: Fix Violation



• 2nd offense: 1-hr detention (Fix Violation)



• 3rd offense: 3-hr detention (Fix violation)



Examples of Improper Apparel



• Large arm-hole shirts, halter tops, garments w/spaghetti straps, strapless garments, tank tops, tube tops, garments cut low, see through or garments that expose one's midriff. Sleeveless garments must extend to the top of the shoulders and fit closely under the arms. Under garments should NOT be visible.



• Shorts/skirts may be worn only if appropriate length. Appropriate length will be calculated 4 inches above the knee! Slits must abide by the 4-inch rule.



• Undergarments shall not be visible or any skin above the knee (4-inch rule).



• Bare midriffs will not be tolerated. Shirts must cover abdomen and backs, regardless of styles.



• Clothing with reference to Drugs, Alcohol, Tobacco, Sex, Profanity, or Violence or otherwise contrary to the school's educational mission.



• Clothing items that contain messages that are vulgar, offensive, obscene, libelous, or that denigrates others on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.



• Chains, or spiked jewelry (includes facial piercings) or other items that is distractive or harmful to the educational environment.



• Pants/shorts must be worn at the waistline fitting around the waist and be properly fastened regardless of size of shirt.



• Pajamas (tops or bottoms) are not permitted to be worn at school.



• Hats, headbands, headscarves, sunglasses etc.



• Fads or new fashions that are deemed distracting to the educational environment.



• Coats are not permitted to be worn in the building, to class, or lunch. Sweaters, sweatshirts, flannel shirts may be worn in cold weather.



The final judgment as to the appropriateness of the dress shall be with the school administration.



Parking



Students must register automobiles or other vehicle with the office during the first week of school. Upon registration of vehicle students must submit:



1. Driver's License



2. Registration



3. License Plate Number



4. Proof of Insurance



5. Assigned Fee ($10.00)



The student will be issued a parking sticker after the submission of the above items. Failure to register will result in disciplinary action. If a student should acquire a new car, it will be necessary to reregister. Students who have their driving privileges revoked may not operate or have anyone else operate their car on school property during the revocation. The parking permit may be revoked at any time for disciplinary reasons and the student prohibited from driving to school.



A speed limit of 10 MPH is to be observed on school grounds. Any excessive speed or reckless operation will result in loss of driving privileges.



The school is not responsible for damage or loss of property as a result of a student's parking his/her car on school property.



Medication



The school may, under written direction of the parents and physician, dispense medication. All medication must be brought to the school by the parent/guardian, according to the laws of the State of Ohio. A student may not bring their medication into the school.



All medication will be kept in a locked cabinet in the school office, or in another secure place. The secretary, teacher, or administrator will dispense the child the medication.



The medication must be in its original container that is labeled with the child's name, amount and frequency of dosage, and any other information that will help to insure the proper and safe usage of the drug.



Written information must accompany the non-prescription or prescribed medication when it is brought to the office.



Check the website svlocal.org, Facebook at facebook.com/?svlocalschools, Twitter @svlocalschools, and Instagram - svlocalschools for more information and updates.