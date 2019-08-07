Get ready for the new school year at the Barnesville Back to School Carnival and Vendor Fair on Friday, Aug. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Barnesville High School.



This family event is open to all Barnesville students entering preschool through twelfth grade. Several organizations and businesses will provide free school supplies, haircuts, hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, and much more.



Families can enjoy inflatables and games or relax in the auditorium and enjoy a movie that will begin at 7 p.m. on the big screen.



Barnesville Police, Fire, EMS and ODOT will be located in the parking lot for kids who would like to explore and learn about these vehicles safely.



Deli Deli and Barnesville Tropical Sno will be available for families who would like to purchase dinner or a snack. Come join them to start off the new school year with a bang!