KIDRON — Two hundred years ago, immigrants from Switzerland fled religious persecution in search of a better life in America.



This week, their descendants welcome everyone to come to Kidron to celebrate the Kidron/Sonnenberg 200th Celebration. The festivities start on Tuesday with the Kidron Volunteer Fire Department Chicken BBQ and culminate on Saturday with a parade through town and events at the Sonnenberg Village.



Preparations for the celebration began last year with committee members Dick Wolf and Ray Leisy, representing the Kidron Community Historical Society, and Larry and Renee Yoder, representing the Kidron Merchants.



"We want people to come here. We want people to know about us. And that’s why we’re doing this parade. All of it, it’s meant to be fun," Leisy said.



The project manager at Sonnenberg Village grew up in a Mennonite family in Wooster. His family came from Marshallville and Leisy didn’t come to Kidron until he was 40 years old. He calls himself an outsider but didn’t find it a hard sell when developing Sonnenberg Village.



"That never was a hard sell because when you talk about moving the Lehman’s house, they’re all still here. And they want that. It just takes somebody to say let’s actually do it," Leisy said.



He brought the same mindset to the celebration, especially when it came to planning the parade. The committee will keep the parade signup open until the night before the parade, which steps off on Saturday at 11 a.m. It will start at Kidron Electric and move up Kidron Road, turning on to Hackett Road and finishing at Sonnenberg Village.



To make room for the floats at the end of the parade, the parking lot at Sonnenberg Village will be closed. Shuttles will run from the parking lots at Kidron Mennonite Church and Central Christian School to Sonnenberg Village.



Events at the village include artisan demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. including rug makers, weavers and fraktur makers. The forge in the blacksmith shop is being fired up for the first time since 1965 and blacksmiths will be working. The vintage base ball game between the Kidron Nine and the Smithville Stars will start at 1 p.m.



Kidron Fire will hold its annual Chicken BBQ Dinner at Kidron Community Park. Central Christian School will have take-out sales from 3 p.m. until sold out. The sit-down dinner will start at 5 p.m. at the park.



On Thursday, Hymn Sing featuring the Hackett Family Singers will perform at Sonnenberg Village at 7 p.m.



A Swiss Fraktur class will be taught on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Schantz log cabin at Sonnenberg Village. Later in the evening, the Sonnenberg Village will dedicate the Saurer Blacksmith Shop at 6:30 p.m. A dedication of the Roger N. Geiser Family History Library will take place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the heritage center.



The first performance of the play, "A Sonnenberg Story," written for the celebration by Wolf’s daughter-in-law Christa Wolf, will premiere at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Welcome Center at Sonnenberg Village. Additional performances are scheduled for Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m.



The play starts in 1819 when a group of 28 people including 20 children came to America from Switzerland. It focuses on a man named Ulrich Lehman and his wife Barbara Gerber, who moved to America three years after Lehman.



The couple was married on New Year’s Eve and the play will feature a traditional New Year’s song sung by the Swiss people. The show also will feature the German song "Gott ist Liebe," which means "God is Love."



Christa pulled her research from a book published for the 150th celebration by local historian James O. Lehman. "Keepers of the Heritage," a book to celebrate the 200th anniversary will be available for purchase for $35 at the heritage center, the Kidron Town & Country Store, Gerber Lumber and Hardware and at a table during the celebration.



"We certainly do have a heritage that’s worth keeping and honoring. We have a heritage that’s worth sharing," Wolf said. "It’s a heritage of faith which is probably the main reason the first Swiss people came but that’s something worth sharing with the world that the heritage of faith doesn’t only belong to the Mennonites or whoever, it’s really for everybody."



Saturday’s festivities will start with a beard contest at the heritage center at 9 a.m. Stylists from Nik’s Barber Shop will judge the contest, giving awards for the longest beard, the bushiest beard, the most authentic beard, and the most original beard.



A closing community church service will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Sonnenberg Village.



