Curtis and Shelby Dowler of Ravenna announce the birth of their daughter, Delilah Maclella Doreen Dowler.



She was born July 21 at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.



She was welcomed by her siblings, Mackenzie Dowler, 8, Curtis Dowler Jr., 7, Wyatt Dowler, 6, Abigail Dowler, 4, Titus Dowler, 3 and Priscilla Dowler, 1 1/2.



Maternal grandparents are Fred Wilson of Tallmadge and Tina Wilson of Streetsboro. Paternal grandparents are Jack Dowler of Ravenna and Larry and Carol Jett of Windham.



Great-grandparents are Eva Wilson of Kent and Genetta Donahue of Bellaire, Ohio.