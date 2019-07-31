Dan L. Phillips. 68, of Bethesda, Ohio, passed away, July 20, 2019, at OSU Medical Center Critical Care Unit, after struggling for several weeks, from an unfortunate fall. Born Oct. 16, 1950, in Barnesville, he was the son of the late Earl E. Phillips and Helen B. King Phillips.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Warren E. Travis and brother-in-law, Jim Bero.



Dan’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who survive; sister, Linda Phillips of Bethesda, Ohio; daughters, Stacie Travis (Ron) of Richmond, Amie Travis (Tim) Walter and Beth Travis (Greg) DeNaeyer, all of Columbus; grandchildren, Suzanne Travis, Ethan and Drew DeNaeyer, Grant and Clair Walter; consort, Judi Phillips; sister-in-law, Dawn Bero; and nephew, James Bero.



A 1968 graduate of Union Local High School, Dan was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and served on the Board of Trustees. He enjoyed hunting, retired from Bethesda Fire Department and retired from Belmont County Sheriff’s Department after 25 years of public service.



Funeral services were Friday, July 26, 2019, with Pastor Tom Detling officiating. Interment followed at the Ebenezer Cemetery, Bethesda.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Bethesda United Methodist Church, 233 N. Main St., Bethesda, OH 43719; or Bethesda Fire Department, 103 E. Spring St., Bethesda, OH 43719.



