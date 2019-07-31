ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Roy Eugene Clark II, 40, of Barnesville, was found guilty of the charge by a jury in June.



The incident took place in 2018 involving a 12-year-old girl. A victim impact statement was read before sentencing Monday, July 22. The victim said she suffered psychological harm. She requested Clark spend one year in prison and register as a sex offender.



Judge Vavra felt Clark had no remorse and has had a fascination with minors.



"What jumped out at me immediately is that Mr. Clark was days short of his 32nd birthday when he married his wife who was at that time days beyond her 18th birthday, I find that disturbing in terms of what we witnessed in this case," said the Judge.



Clark was sentenced to 60 months in the penitentiary and he will have to classify as a tier 2 sex offender.