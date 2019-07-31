Alberta B. Snyder, 95, of Barnesville, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Astoria Place in Barnesville. Alberta was born on Sept. 5, 1923, in Lansing, to the late Albert H. and Dorothy I. (Beebe) Gross.



Alberta was a member of the Cornerstone Assembly of God. She was a retired nurse's aide.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Snyder; siblings: Glenn, Tom, Harry, Charles, Herman, Freda, Alice, Evelyn and Ida.



Alberta is survived by three sons: Glen Roby of Union Grove, Wis., Don Roby of Byesville and William Snyder of Danville, Ill.; seven daughters: Shirley Shaw of Bethesda, Juanita Bennefield of Illinois, Jessie James of Zanesville, Joyce Roby of Cambridge, Ida Mae Smith of Byesville, Terri Scott of Barnesville and Mary Lou Ankrom of Lewisville; two siblings: James and Betty; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral services were Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, with Pastor Rodney West officiating.