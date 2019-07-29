Guernsey-co.



911 Sheriff calls



Thursday



23:05 p.m., loud disturbance, Country Club Road, caller advised neighbors having loud party, throwing fireworks and scaring dogs,



10:35 p.m., N. 10th Street, caller advised man walking around with cane like he is blind, transferred to Cambridge PD.



10:07 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, caller advised fireworks going off near her house, transferred to Cambridge PD.



9:11 p.m., animal call, Clay Pike, caller advised big black cow in his yard, neighbor in route to see if it’s theirs.



difficulty breathing, female, 40, breathing problems, passing out, transferred to United Ambulance Service.



8:37 p.m., harassment/threats, Manila Road, neighbor threatening another neighbor, arguing over dog, parties have agreed to stay separated.



8:00 p.m., fire call, Blaine Avenue, Cambridge FD.



7:19 p.m., dog at large, Sundew Road, caller advised dog running loose, unable to catch, took off into the woods, advised caller to call back if it returns.



7:15 p.m., accident, male advised someone backed into him, transferred to Cambridge PD.



6:16 p.m., ill person, Leatherwood Road, female passenger on motorcycle feels like she is going to pass out, Barnesville EMT on Scene.



5:36 p.m., Chestnut Street, female caller reports neighbor beating her grandchild, transferred to Cambridge PD.



4:10 p.m., caller reported male riding on sidewalks in Kimbolton and about hit a child,



3:33 p.m., difficulty breathing, Marshall Road, male, 67, trouble breathing, Antrim EMS.



4:07 p.m., male caller wanting to get his things out of apartment, transferred to Cambridge PD.



4::03 p.m., harassment/threat, S. 9th Street, man in station to report threats and harassment.



4:00 traffic stop, Jefferson Avenue, warning issued for no visible plate.



2:10 p.m., animal call, Bliss Road, Health Dept., on scene.



2:07 p.m., traffic stop, I77NB off ramp from 22, vehicle is broke down and off the roadway.



1:57 assist other agency, I77, OHP advised they are in pursuit, vehicle hit stop spike strip, male in custody.



1:01 p.m., well being check, doctor’s office called and advised they are requesting check stating that person was having thoughts of suicide, she stated to counselor she was on porch with gun thinking about shooting herself and husband, unable to make contact.



1:25 dog at large, Peacock Road, unable to locate.



12:04 p.m. female caller stating there was a male there and he had shot at their house before, transferred to Coshocton SO.



11:47 p.m., Clark Street, caller advised she was rear-ended, no injuries.



11:16 a.m., animal well being check, Old Twenty-One Road, warning issued for dogs being at large.



11:29 a.m., difficulty breathing, N. 5th Street, female, 80, Advised United Ambulance Service.



10:52 a.m., fire call, Spruce Avenue, Byesville PD advised by homeowner she smelled gas.



7:55 a.m., animal in roadway, caller advised dog running down the middle of 40.



7:10 a.m., burglary in progress, Pelican Lane, male trying to get into house, threatening to smash window in car, also trying to break down door to house, on porch with sledge hammer trying to get in house, child also in house, Male threatening to beat caller.



2:39 a.m., fire call, 1st Street, caller advised kitchen filling with smoke, but she doesn’t see flames, caller instructed to get everyone out of house, Byesville FD.



Cambridge Police Calls



Thursday



10:40 suspicious activity, 10 Street/Beatty



9:52 p.m., disorderly conduct, Madison Avenue, caller advised firework damages his roof and vehicle, advised neighbor shooting them off to decease action



8:24 p.m., assault/no weapon, Dewey Avenue,



8:03 p.m., fire call, Blaine Avenue.



7:58 p.m., fire call, N. 5th Street.



7:51 p.m., endangering children, Gomber Road



7:18 p.m., accident, Southgate Parkway, minor damage.



5:41 p.m., child abuse, Chestnut Street, subject advised that her two-year-old granddaughter was crying and screaming on front porch for her mother who was mowing the lawn, grandmother stated child would not stop screaming so she smacked her on the butt and told her if she was going to cry and scream she would give her something to cry about, child was sitting on porch eating popsicle when officer arrived, officer observed no signs of abuse.



5:31 p.m., traffic enforcement, officer observed vehicle with temporary tag covered in mud, officer knew car had expired registration and believed mud was put on plate in effort to hide the expired date, conducted traffic stop, dispatch advised plates expired in march, driver stated he did not have drivers license and had to get to work, driver unable to provide proof of insurance, citation issued for driving under suspension and expired plates.



5:31 p.m., accident, Elm Street, subject in lobby advising her vehicle had been struck overnight, damage to driver rear of vehicle, report taken, advised to call her insurance company.



5:21 p.m., theft under $1,000 Clark Street



5:15 p.m., fire call, S. 8th Street.



3:42 p.m., narcotics violations, Deerpath Drive



3:29 p.m., fire call, Stewart Avenue.



2:45 p.m., fire call, Harrison Avenue.



2:35 p.m., traffic enforcement, truck stopped for squealing tire, when officer made contact with driver, driver advised he was trying to beat the heat, said he did not mean to squeal tires, citation issued.



1:01 p.m., disabled vehicle, Steubenville Road.bus stuck in alley off the 10 block of Steubenville, bus attempting to take alley to park beside bakery, large wrecker brought to get bus unstuck, minor damage to roadway, street dept. patched hole that was caused by bus.



11:55 a.m., accident, Southgate Parkway.



11:48 a.m., accident OH-1



11:30 a.m., medical emergency, N.5th Street.



9:01 a.m., suspicious activity, Gaston Avenue.



7:32 a.m.,medical emergency, Pine Knoll



4:57 a.m., criminal mischief, S. 9th Street, caller hearing someone outside her residence, stated sounded like someone trying to kick in her basement door, officers checked around the house and saw no signs of forced entry, there were no footprints by basement door, back door, or front door,



1:32 a.m., fire call, Clark Street, caller stated they smelled wires burning.









