First Congregational United Church of Christ in Rootstown is holding Vacation Bible School, the Miraculous Mission, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Aug. 2. VBS is for children ages 3 to 12.



To pre-register, go to https://vbsmate.com/FirstCongregationalRootstownOhio or just come on Monday. There will be singing, story telling, crafts, games and snacks. The community is welcome. For more info call the church office at 330-325-7429.



The church is at 4022 Route 44 across from the Rootstown Fire Station.