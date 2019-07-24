Real Life Community of Faith will have Vacation Bible School from July 29 to Aug. 2 for all area children. Join them as they travel with Paul to Athens, Greece, to spread the word about Jesus.



Vacation Bible School will be held at the Epworth Center, 301 N. Main St., which is located behind the Bethesda Methodist Church and down the hill.



Join them for songs, Olympic games, story-telling, crafts and fun in the Greek Marketplace.



The VBS schedule includes: 5:30 p.m., they will have a light meal; and 6 to 8 p.m. music and activities.