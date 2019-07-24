Sasquatch, Skunk Ape, Wild Man of the Forest … these are just some of the many monikers of the elusive cryptic Bigfoot, a creature of which Coshocton County has a significant number of sightings. If you’ve ever been curious about the validity of this mysterious beast, or just want to know what all the fuss is about, join the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum on July 27th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day of all things Bigfoot, including an exclusive viewing of a brand-new documentary On the Trail of … Bigfoot.



The documentary was produced, written, filmed and directed by Ohio Indie-filmmaker Seth Breedlove and his production company Small Town Monsters. On the Trail of ... Bigfoot is an epic miniseries chronicling sightings of the creature throughout the expanse of North America. Interviews with eyewitnesses and investigators alike provide new evidence and the most in-depth retelling of the history of the phenomenon ever attempted.



In addition to the film, attendees can expect to enjoy guest speakers, vendors and activities for the kids.



Cost for the event is $10 per person with lunch included, $5 per person with lunch not included and for Friends of the Museum. The event is sponsored by Three Rivers Therapy.