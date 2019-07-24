Strength competition planned



Epic Fitness will host a strength competition at Burt Park, West Lafayette, at 11 a.m. July 27. The event includes: squat for repetition, hand over hand vehicle pull, standing military press and harnessed vehicle pull. The event is open to high school students, men and women ages 18 and older. There will be two classes of adults ages 18-39, and age 39 and older.



To register for the event, call 740-502-5288 or email: epicfitness@ymail.com



The entry fee for high school students is $15, and adults $25. There will be awards for best category, and best overall for men and women.



Vacation Bible School



ROAR! Life is Wild, God is good. Christ United Methodist Church will be hosting Vacation Bible School July 22-26 from 6 - 8:30 p.m. All children pre-school to those just finishing fifth grade are invited to attend. Call 740-498 -8134 to pre-register or register at the door.