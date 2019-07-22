Two more candidates filed petitions to run for local offices in the Nov. 5 general election over the past week.



Matt Young joined Bill Welsh as a candidate for Loudonville Village Council, and Rita Henley filed for Hanover Township fiscal officer, a post currently held by Alice McDonald.



Welsh is a Loudonville council incumbent. Other incumbent is Michael Robinson.



Incumbent Steve Stricklen has filed for mayor of Loudonville.



No one has filed petitions to run for Loudonville-Perrysville Board of Education. Kathy Adams and John Carroll are incumbent board members.



No one has filed for any offices in Perrysville. Heather Mullinnex is incumbent mayor, and Jonas Bush and Melissa Eggerton are incumbent council members.



In Green Township, incumbent Trustee Rich Kline and Fiscal Officer Andrea Purcell have filed for office.



In Hanover Township besides Henley, incumbent Trustee Tim Mowery has filed.



No one has filed in Lake Township, where Lewis E. Morris is incumbent trustee and Elizabeth Schaffer incumbent fiscal officer.



In Washington Township, Holmes County, Jeff McMillen has filed for trustee, where Fred Wolf is incumbent, and incumbent Vince Cicconetti has filed for fiscal officer.



Filing deadline is Aug. 7.