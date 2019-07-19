Recently, the Rotary Club of Cambridge held their Changing of the Guard Dinner and Social, an event that marks the end of one president’s term and the beginning of another. It was also a time for the club to reflect on a great year of "Service Above Self."



In the 2018-19 term, the local club welcomed 20 new members and pledged $4,400 to the "Every Rotarian Every Year" fund. The money raised was enough for four shelter boxes for those affected by hurricanes or tsunamis or two wells in third world countries, providing potable drinking water for an entire village.



With community participation in events such as ‘Pints for Polio,’ ‘Fill the Boot’ and ‘Pennies for Polio,’ involving local schools, the club raised $3,303 which will be matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for a total of $9,909. These funds can now purchase 60,000 vaccines.



The local club also announced they completed 11 service projects with a total of 366 man (and woman) hours of volunteer service in our community.



The club also donated to the following causes: $1,200 in school supplies to Cambridge, Rolling Hills, East Guernsey and East Muskingum and provided 380 dictionaries to area youth; $100 to the Back-Pack Ministry; $200 to the First Christian Church for Thanksgiving Dinners; $200 sponsorship of Miss Ohio; $250 to Secret Santa; $125 to the holiday food drive; $200 to Night to Shine; $150 to the Martin Luther King Scholarship; $100 to the My Very Own Blanket fun; $100 to the Legends of Football; $200 to Cambridge Little League; $500 to Kick Cancer; $250 to Boom A Rama; $500 to the Salvation Army Summer Sack Lunch Program; $200 to Gus Macker; sponsorship of a Dickens Victorian Village Character; $140 to the flower basket campaign in Downtown Cambridge and sponsored a teen mom and her child to go to camp.



The Rotary Club of Cambridge meets at noon each Wednesday at the Cambridge Country Club and every first Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.