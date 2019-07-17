For three decades, beginning in the 1960s, a summer car meet was held in the historic village of Hale Farm. Hundreds of participants from near and far gathered to talk shop and compare horsepower.



On July 21, we welcome the return of cars to Hale Farm & Village. Cars from the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum, private collectors and car clubs will park among the historic buildings. See new, old and everything in between. Crawford Collection cars include; a 1960 Stainless Steel Thunderbird, 1953 Ford Pace Car, 1925 White Yellowstone Bus, 1921 Lincoln L-101 and others.



According to Museum Director Jason Klein, "It is exciting to be welcoming cars back to Hale Farm & Village. The return of this event is something our patrons have been requesting for years and we are thrilled to make it happen in 2019."



Guests will also be able to participate in curator discussions on the Evolution of Mechanized Transportation. All regular museum exhibits and demonstrations are open to the public during the meet.



Hale Farm & Village showcases 90 acres of historic structures, farm animals, gardens and early American craft and trade demonstrations, including glassblowing, blacksmithing, pottery and weaving.



If you or your car club are interested in bringing a car, please register in advance by visiting www.halefarm.org or call 330-666-3711, ext. 1713. Club discounts may apply.



The meet runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 21. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 3-12 and members are free. Café 1810 and other food vendors will be offering sandwiches, snacks, beer and wine. Presale tickets are available now at www.halefarm.org.