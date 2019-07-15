Jacob Dudley is a senior studying peace and conflict studies with a minor in LGBTQ studies at Kent State University. In May, he and other members of PRIDE! Kent, a Kent State University organization, began to form Kent’s first gay pride event: the Rainbow Squirrel Festival.



According to Dudley, PRIDE! Kent is not only Kent’s oldest and largest Lesbian Gay Bisexual Trans and Questioning organization, it is also the oldest in the country. Originally founded as the Kent Gay Liberation Front in 1971, PRIDE! Kent’s main goal is to promote the rights, interests and needs of LGBTQ identifying students and their allies on KSU’s campus.



The concept of the Rainbow Squirrel Festival has been in discussion for about a decade, said Dudley who acts as chairperson for the event as well as the president of PRIDE! Kent. A pride event likely has not happened yet in Kent merely because of how time consuming it is to plan. He said he thinks it is just one of those things where it took time for someone to finally inherit the idea and want to take it further.



"Kent really likes to pride itself on being a more liberal, progressive city in the area," Dudley said. "There's definitely a drive to really build upon what we've started and developing something like this. Especially seeing as it's the 50th anniversary of Stonewall this year."



The event will likely take place in early October at Risman Plaza by the Kent State University Library. Not only is October a good choice because it is LGBT History Month, Dudley said, but school is also in session. He added the group wanted to host the event in the city of Kent, but they did not have enough time or manpower to meet the city’s requirements for a festival. It is still, however, something still being considered for the future.



Aside from student organizations, the Rainbow Squirrel Festival will feature local LGBT-friendly organizations and businesses. For example, a Kent chapter of the Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLG) recently opened in the city, Dudley said. Planned Parenthood and CANAPI, an LGBT assistance group out of Akron, are also organizations PRIDE! Kent is interested in bringing to the event. Vendors selling pride paraphernalia like flags, shirts and flare will also be present.



The organization is also in talks about hosting a "march for equality" similar to the one hosted during the Akron Pride Festival. The group still needs to continue talking with the university for scheduling a path for the event, however.



The main goal of the Rainbow Squirrel Festival is to give university students a safe space to express themselves, Dudley said. Most pride festivals, or "prides," occur over the summer when most students are at home. Or, as in Dudley’s case, they may not feel comfortable attending local pride events.



Dudley said the point of the event is to give not just university students, but the community at large, a chance to find a place in the LGBT community. The Rainbow Squirrel Fest Planning Committee, itself, has four members who are citizens of Kent.



Growing up in Rootstown with a car at his disposal, Dudley said he could drive to Akron or Cleveland pride festivals if he wanted. However, before he came out, he did not feel comfortable attending events like that and recognizes other may feel similarly. Dudley, who identifies as bisexual, only came out after leaving high school. After the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Florida, he said it set off something in him that encouraged him not to hide who he was.



In his hometown, Dudley said he could count on his hand how many of his classmates were open about their identity. Because of that, he did not really develop a sense of connection with the LGBT community until he started working with with PRIDE! Kent at the university. Part of why he is planning the event is because he wants to give younger people a chance to find comfort in their identity and the larger LGBT community.



"I've heard so many stories and seen so many people who have similar stories to mine that they grew up in a rural area, they didn't have the chance to explore the community, get to know who they were with their identity," Dudley said. "Having something like this in Portage County is a lot more accessible, a lot more closer to them and could give them the chance to truly go out and explore that part of themselves and, hopefully, give them a better sense of who they are and what that means to them."



The Rainbow Squirrel Festival is open to any and all who are interested in attending, Dudley emphasized.



"Even if they don't come for the whole thing, they can come for just a couple hours, explore it and get that sense," Dudley said. "Especially younger people, like high school-aged students. I think having something like this where they can go and see people like them and see their community and embrace their identity… I think that's very good and very positive for them when their developing their identity and becoming more comfortable with who they are."



PRIDE! Kent is also looking for volunteers, vendors and sponsors for the Rainbow Squirrel Festival. Anyone interested, or those with questions, can send their inquiries to rainbowsquirrelfestivalinfo@gmail.com. Training sessions for volunteers will likely be held in August, Dudley said.



