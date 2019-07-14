Cambridge Main Street is currently seeking energetic individuals who are willing to work on sustaining vibrant, downtown Cambridge. Service would include, but is not limited to, meeting attendance, volunteering at events and financial contributions. Applications are being accepted by contacting Mary Beth Sills, Executive Director, at 740-439-2238 or by visiting www.downtowncambridge.com.



Cambridge Main Street is the downtown revitalization organization that seeks to create a business and residential environment in downtown Cambridge that preserves the historical integrity of its landmarks, showcases an attractive, entertaining and prosperous shopping area that attracts local shoppers, promotes tourism, and invites and inspires the entrepreneur.