Buckeye Career Center is again hosting its annual summer celebration, Buckeye Night at the Park today at Tuscora Park in New Philadelphia.



The event is open to incoming and current students and staff, as well as their family members. Attendees will be able to ride rides, play putt-putt and swim for free during the event. Karaoke is also planned.



Each person will be treated to a complimentary meal and ice cream. Students will have the opportunity to win door prizes and receive their new student T-shirt at the event. Returning students are invited to show their BCC pride by wearing their BCC apparel.



Registration for the event runs from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at the Tuscora Park Amphitheatre. Guests will be greeted by Superintendent Bob Alsept and Principal Matt Fockler, with the rides opening at 5 p.m. and running until 8 p.m. Swimming will only be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Families are asked to RSVP for the event by calling Sherry Cardani at 330-339-2288, ext. 1207.