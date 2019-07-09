Abigail Reed of Wooster has been accepted into the Peace Corps and will depart for Cambodia on July 11, to begin training as a primary and secondary education English teacher volunteer.



"I really like the idea of giving people the tools to better themselves rather than being a save-all-be-all figure when volunteering, and that is exactly what the Peace Corps does. To me, education is one of the primary things needed for a better way of life. Through education, we are able to learn more about how to live life. With the Peace Corps, I will be giving the people in my community the tool of education so that they can all have more opportunities in the future," said Reed of her desire to join the Peace Corps in a news release.



Reed is the daughter of Susan Reed (mother) of Burbank and Brian and Jill Reed (stepmother) of West Salem, and a graduate of Wooster High School.



She attended Heidelberg University in Tiffin, where she earned a Bachelors of Science degree in psychology in May 2019.



Prior to joining the Peace Corps, she volunteered at Patchwork's House in Tiffin and Outreach360 teaching English in the Dominican Republic, interned on the Dewine Husted for Governor campaign and was a student instructor and academic coach at Heidelberg University.



During the first three months of her service, Reed will live with a host family in Cambodia to become fully immersed in the country’s language and culture.



After acquiring the necessary skills to assist her community, Reed will be sworn into service and assigned to a community in Cambodia, where she will live and work for two years with the local people.



Reed will work in cooperation with the local people and partner organizations on sustainable, community-based development projects that improve the lives of people in Cambodia and help Reed develop leadership, technical and cross-cultural skills that will give her a competitive edge when she returns home.