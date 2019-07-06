100 Years Ago (1919)



Kasper Mathias became one of the first Alliance men convicted of selling liquor after prohibition went into effect when he pleaded guilty and was fined $200 and costs by Judge M.C. Moore. Two other men — Mike Poparady and George Salca — also appeared before Moore, but pleaded not guilty and had hearings set.



Wade Dobbs, a dog breeder from Sebring won first limit, first open and the special prize for best headed male or female in a Boston terrier show held at Youngstown. Dobbs’ dogs were entered in the blue ribbon classes in the contest, the only five-point show in the state.



Jean Chipper, originally a member of Company K of the 8th Ohio Infantry who was one of 15 men sent as replacements to the Fourth Ohio Infantry that later became the 146th Infantry, had returned to Alliance after serving in France in the famous "Rainbow" Division, which saw some of the heaviest fighting and for 180 days was under enemy shell fire.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Mrs. Sara Vitale, a resident of the 100 block of East Oxford Street, received word that her husband, Pvt. John Joseph Vitale, 26, an infantryman, had been killed in action May 29 in Italy. A month earlier, he had been listed as missing in action. Before entering the service, Vitale had worked as manager of Perskeys at the Arcade Market. He was also survived by a 9-month-old son, John Wayne Vitale.



C.C. Crawford, retail merchant, took office as president of the Alliance Rotary Club.



Rev. Ferris J. Petros was assigned as pastor of St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring, succeeding the late Rev. J. Francis Dietz.



A more in-depth story about Sgt. Phillip Clark, 27, one of 22 members of the First Division previously reported to have been presented a Distinguished Service Cross, the second highest honor to be bestowed upon fighting men, by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower following the D-Day Invasion, appeared. It noted Clark, an Alliance High grad and former employee the Alliance Brick Company, had also won a Soldier’s Medal for heroism in Sicily, on July 12, 1943. It explained that when a fuel dump caught fire and ignited the clothing of personnel sleeping nearby, Sgt. Clark ignored the spreading flames, wrapped two of the victims in blankets to extinguish their clothing, preventing serious injury and possibly death to them. His brother, Capt. Leonard H. Clark, was the pilot of a Liberator bomber somewhere in New Guinea.



Ross H. Hilles, an Alliance High grad, was commissioned as a second lieutenant after earning his wings as a pilot at Williams Field in Chandler, Arizona. His sister, Caroline Hilles, was serving the government as a bacteriologist in Panama.



Cpl. William Hennon, a Sebring resident, was awarded an expert infantryman’s badge at Can Van Dorn, Mississippi.



Sgt. Donald L. Larkins, a resident of the 300 block of New York Avenue in Sebring, was awarded for "meritorious flying achievements" while in the Southwest Pacific.



Lt. Lorin L. Millard, an Alliance High grad, received the silver wings as a pilot at Pecos Army Air Field at Pecos, Texas.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Rachelle Wilson, the 5-week-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Wilson, residents of the 1000 block of South Union Avenue, was killed in a traffic accident at Rockhill Avenue and Gaskill Drive.



Charlotte Milcetich, a resident of the 200 block of South McKinley Avenue, was among 55 graduates from the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Youngstown and was to start serving with the Army Nurses Corps in Texas.



Cheryl Barnett, a 1964 West Branch graduate, had earned the silver wings of an American Airlines stewardess and was assigned to flight duty out of New York City.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Sebring residents Richard Augustein, 58, and his wife, Floy, 55, residents of the 400 block of West Oregon Avenue, were killed when the motorcycle they were on collided with a dump truck on Ohio Route 800 in Belmont County just south of the Guernsey County line.



Seven members of the Alliance Police Reserves — Norm Bickley, Loretta Wendel, Greg Virden, Jason Kirby, Andrew Gorfi, Dan Dixon and Rufus Heards — used their personal bicycles for patrol duties at the Fourth of July festivities at Silver Park, reintroducing the mode of transportation to police work in the Carnation City for the first time in many years.