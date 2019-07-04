Aurora Police and other departments spent July 4 searching for two suspects reported to be armed and driving a stolen car.

One suspect was taken into custody while another remains at loose.

According to Aurora Police, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 1:39 p.m. on a 2011 Ford Edge in the area of Route 43 and Chatham Drive. The vehicle had been reported as stolen and taken at gunpoint by two black males in the area of E. 55th and Dennison Avenue in Cleveland on Monday.

Police said the vehicle and its occupants fled from officers at a high rate of speed traveling down Chelmsford Drive which is a dead-end street. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree. The two occupants then fled from the vehicle on foot.

With the assistance of police departments from Bainbridge, Streetsboro, Reminderville, and Mantua, officers established a perimeter in the area.

One of the vehicle’s occupants, Quandin Shunquan‐Jones, 19, was taken into custody near E. Mennonite and Page Road. A helicopter assisted in the search as officers and deputies from the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force searched for the second suspect. After a thorough search, officers were unable to locate the second suspect in the heavily wooded area.

Police say they suspect the vehicle and its occupants may be responsible for additional armed robberies in the area.

If anyone has any information, contact the Aurora Police at 330-562-8181.