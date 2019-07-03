TALLMADGE — Council may vote on the sale of city-owned property not needed for municipal purposes at its next meeting on July 11.



The ordinance would allow Mayor David Kline to sell the property, about half an acre, at 18 Nottingham St. to Tallmadge Grow Inc., a community improvement corporation.



"Tallmadge Grow is for the economic development in the city," Kline said.



The community improvement corporation has been around more than 15 years and allows the city to buy land, sell land, lease or rent property, Kline said. Tallmadge Grow is negotiating the sale of the corner property.



Under Mayor Chris Grimm, the city purchased the corner property to clean up blight in the city and now it is a small park maintained by the city, Kline said.



"We have not negotiated a price," Kline said. "It used to be a dry cleaning site and the ground has contaminates. We're looking at a potential grant to clean up the site."



Bobcat of Akron - Leppo Rents, a company that provides construction equipment and related services, is next door at 176 West Ave., Kline said.



Leppo does not want to purchase the site if it is contaminated, Kline said, as they want to do some landscaping on the corner. They may lease the property until cleanup is done with an option to purchase the property.



Leppo Rents on West Avenue consists of seven buildings on property that surrounds the corner lot owned by the city. General Manager Stephanie Sczpanski said they will be tearing down a number of the buildings and breaking ground before the end of this year in order to rebuild an 18,000-square-foot building on the site, which could be completed mid-2020.



"Our intention is to move pieces [of equipment] out temporarily and run a fully operated business using fewer buildings instead of the seven that exists now," Sczpanski said.



The old buildings would be torn down and the numerous parcels combined into one, she said. The business would be run from the two buildings not being demolished, and two warehouses would be incorporated into the new building.



"We want to update the whole area and take care of our customers the best way we can," Sczpanski said. "We want to improve the community and be considerate of green space."



Leppo has not decided if they will use the corner lot, but in the initial plans the corner would be green space, possibly for display of equipment, and would provide accessibility to the main building, she said.



In 2018, the company's headquarters and 19 employees moved to 826 Overholt Road in Kent when it outgrew its headquarters on West Avenue. Currently 24 employees work at the Tallmadge location with 180 employees total at different locations in the area.



