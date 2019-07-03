The Summit County OVI Task Force has announced it will conduct sobriety checkpoints tonight and early Thursday morning.



Locations have not been announced.



At a checkpoint, most motorists are quickly allowed through, but if intoxication or some other offense is suspected, the vehicle is pulled to the side for further investigation. Police officers also conduct saturation patrols of nearby streets.



Task force officials have said that a primary purpose of the checkpoints in deterrence of drinking and driving.



According to the most recently released results, the task force conducted two checkpoints in Barberton on June 22 and 23, including in Robinson Avenue’s 200 block from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and North Wooster Road’s 900 block from 12:30 to 3 a.m. A total of five drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, with five motorists charged with driving under suspension and two for driving without a license.



A total of 366 vehicles went through the checkpoints, with 28 vehicles sent to a diversion area for additional investigation.