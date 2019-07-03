The city of Munroe Falls has issued a Precautionary Boil Advisory due to a water main break for the residents from 59 Steeplechase to 88 Steeplechase and 418 Buttevant Drive.



These selected customers are advised to boil their water before drinking. Boil water on the stove to a rolling boil (do not microwave to boil) for a full minute then cool and use. The water is safe for all other uses other than drinking. Residents will be notified when the boil alert has been lifted, otherwise continue to boil.



City crews are on the scene and working on the water main break.