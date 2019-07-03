MUSICAL ACTIVITIES



Now--Sept. 6 — Rockin’ on the River, Friday evenings, Black River Landing in Lorain.



Now-Sept. 6 — Lock 3 Live summer concerts, Friday evenings, Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.



July 3 — Kansas, 8 p.m. Stambaugh Auditorium, Fifth Avenue, Youngstown.



July 3 — Cleveland Pops Orchestra, evening, Rock the Park at Perici Amphitheater in Twinsburg.



July 3-4 — Salute to America concerts, 8 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 4 — Post Road, 7:30 p.m., Kiwanis-Moore Playground on West Pioneer Trail in Aurora



July 4-7 — Grateful Fest, Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Nelson Township (Portage County).



July 5 — Earth, Wind and Fire, 8 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater in Youngstown.



July 6 — Weird Al Yankovic, 8 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



July 7 — Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 7 — Diana Ross, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



July 8, 12, 15, 19, 22-25, 27, 29, 31, Aug. 1, 3 — Karamu House Theater summer film series and events, E. 89th St., Cleveland.



July 11 — Fat Old Guys, 7 p.m., Portage Courthouse lawn in downtown Ravenna.



July 11 — Loverboy, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



July 12 — Face-2-Face, evning, Rock the Park at Perici Ampitheater in Twinsburg.



July 12 — Queensryche, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



July 12-14 — Funk N Flow with Lettuce, Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Nelson Township (Portage County).



July 13 — Eric Clapton Evolution Band, 7 p.m., Home Savings Plaza in downtown Kent.



July 13 — Duwayne Burnside, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



July 13 — Colin Jost, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



July 13 — Chad Baker, 9 p.m., Dusty Armadillo on Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



July 13 — Norman Brown, 7 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, Youngstown.



July 13-Sept. 1 — Cleveland Orchestra concerts, evenings, Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 14 — Carly Rae Jepsen with Masionair, evening, Music Box Supper Club on Main Avenue, Cleveland.



July 14 — Alice Cooper, 8 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats in Cleveland.



July 16 — Blink 182, Lil’ Wayne, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14 — Summer in the city concerts on Wednesdays, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.



July 17 — Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, evening, the Kent Stage in downtown Kent.



July 17 — Silver Creek Duo, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park on Route 82 in Aurora.



July 17 — Soccer Mommy, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on East 9th Street pier in Cleveland.



July 17 — Moe Bandy, 7 p.m., Packard Music Hall, Mahoning Avenue, Warren.



July 17 — Howard and the Point Five Band, 7 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.



July 18 — Hard Day’s Night Beatles tribute band, 7 p.m., Home Savings Plaza in downtown Kent.



July 18 — Leonid and Friends Chicago tribute, evening, Center Stage at MGM Norrthfield Park.



July 19 — The Psychedelic Furs, evening, the Agora on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



July 19-21 — Slightly Stoopid weekend, Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Nelson Township (Portage County).



July 20 — Terry Lee Goffee, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



July 20 — Geroge Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, 7 p.m., Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.



July 24 — Country Megaticket (Cole Swindell, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Dan and Shay), time to be announced, Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 24 — Lyle Lovett, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 25 — Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 25 — The Boomers, 7 p.m., gazebo at Route 43 and Tallmadge Road in Brimfield Township.



July 26 — Hootie and the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies, 7:30 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 26 — Disco Inferno, evening, Rock the Park at Perici Amphitheater in Twinsburg.



July 27 — 13th annual MultiMusic Fest, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 27 — MOE and Blues Traveler, 5:30 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats in Cleveland.



July 27 — Michael Stanley with Donnie Iris and the Cruisers, 7:30 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, Youngstown.



July 28 — Air Supply, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 28 — Akron Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Foreign Lodge Park in Akron.



July 30 — Wiz Khalifa and French Montana, 6 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 31 — Chance, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park on Route 82 in Aurora.



July 31 — Joe Robinson, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



July 31 — Against the Current, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on East 9th Street pier in Cleveland.



Aug. 2 — Brad Paisley, Chris Lane and Riley Green, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 2 — Brett Eldredge, 7:340 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, Youngstown.



Aug. 3 — 3 Doors Down, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



Aug. 3 — Karissa Ella, 9 p.m., Dusty Armadillo, Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



Aug. 3 — Jon Bellion, 7 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats in Cleveland.



Aug. 4 — Akron Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park in Akron.



Aug. 4 — Kidz Bop Live, 4 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats in Cleveland.



Aug. 4 — Heart, Joan Jetty and Blackhearts and Elle King, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 6 — John Mayall, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Aug. 6 — Brecking Benjamin, Chevelle and Three Days Grace, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 7 — Santana and the Doobie Brothers, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 8 — Michael Weber, 7 p.m., Hometown Bank Plaza in downtown Kent.



Aug. 8 — Lucinda Williams, evening, Music Box Supper Club on Main Avenue, Cleveland.



Aug. 8 — Summer of Love, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



Aug. 8 — Peter Frampton, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 8 — Chris Isaak, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park.



Aug. 9 — Uptown Funk, evening, Rock the Park at Perici Amphitheater in Twinsburg.



Aug. 9 — Jason Aldean and Kane Brown, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 9 — Interpol, 8 p.m., Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.



Aug. 9-11 — Lazy Daisy Fest, Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Nelson Township (Portage County).



Aug. 10 — Marc Broussard, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Aug. 10 — Judy Collins, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



Aug. 11 — Akron Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Firestone Park in Akron.



Aug. 11 — Brian Wilson, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 11 — Puddle of Mud, 8 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, Youngstown.



Aug. 14 — Train, Goo Goo Dolls and Allen Stone, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 15 — Monica Robins and the Ninja Cowboys, 7 p.m., Home Savings Plaza in downtown Kent.



Aug. 15 — India Arie: The Worthy Tour, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



Aug. 15 — Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 15 — Jim Stafford, 7 p.m., Packard Music Hall, Mahoning Avenue, Warren.



Aug. 16 — Evening with Chris Botti, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



Aug. 16 — Korn and Alice in Chains, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 17 — The Bacon Brothers, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Aug. 17 — "Boot Scootin’ Saloon Reunion Round 3," evening, Dusty Armadillo, Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



Aug. 17 — Judah and the Lion, 8 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats in Cleveland.



Aug. 17 — Ohio Players, 7 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, Youngstown.



Aug. 17 — The Zombies, noon, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.



Aug. 18 — Papa Roach, 7 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats in Cleveland.



Aug. 19 — Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 20 — David Crosby and Friends, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Aug. 21 — Hall and Oates, 7:30 p.m., Covelli Center in downtown Youngstown.



Aug. 21 — Jake Shimabukuro, evening, the Kent Stage, East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Aug. 22 — Riders in the Sky, evening, the Kent Stage, East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Aug. 23 — Florida Georgia Line, Dan and Shay and Morgan Wallen, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 24 — Robert Glasper Trio, 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



Aug. 27 — Steely Dan, 8 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, Youngstown.



Aug. 28 — Why Don’t We, 7 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats in Cleveland.



Aug. 29 — Australian Pink Floyd, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park.



Aug. 30 — Cleveland Orchestra, Sarah Hicks, "Stars War: The Empire Strikes Back" film, evening, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls.



Aug. 30 — Los Lobos, 8 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



Aug. 30 — Pat Metheny, Side Eye Part Deux, evening, the Kent Stage, East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Aug. 30-Sept. 2 — Summerdance with Lotus, Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Nelson Township (Portage County).



Sept. 5 — Pat Travers Band and Vanilla Fudge, evening, the Kent State on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Sept. 6 — Poco and Pure Prairie League, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Sept. 7 — Kenny G., 8 p.m., Packard Music Hall, Mahoning Avenue, Warren.



Sept. 7 — Michael Stanley, evening, the Kent Stage, East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Sept. 13 — Monica Robins and the Whiskey Kings, 7 p.m., Home Savings Plaza in downtown Kent.



Sept. 13-15 — Fall Classic, Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Nelson Township (Portage County).



Sept. 13 — The Selecter 40th anniversary tour and DJ Rhoda Dakar, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Sept. 14 — Donnie Iris and the Cruisers, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Sept. 19 — Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.







THEATRICAL EVENTS



Now-July 7 — "Mama Mia," Weathervane Playhouse, Weathervane Lane in the Merriman Valley of Akron.



Now-July 13 — 10 / 10 play festival, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturday, 2 p.m. June 30 and July 7, Chagrin Valley Little Theater, River Street, Chagrin Falls.



Now-July 13 — "Bonnie and Clyde," 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. July 7, Aurora Community Theatre in library building.



Now-Aug. 10 — The Ohio Light Opera, Freedlander Theater at the College of Wooster in Wooster.



Now-Aug. 17 — "Trumpet in the Land" outdoor drama, amphitheater off University Drive, just east of New Philadelphia.Now-



July 9-28 — "Come from Away," Palace Theater on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



July 11-13 — "The Laramie Project," 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



July 14 — "Welcome to Night Vale," 8 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



July 16 — Bring It Live: The Dance Battle Tour, 7:30 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



July 17 — "For Good: The New Generation of Musicals," evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 17 — "IMomSoHard," 7:30 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



July 19-20, 26-27 — "Seussical the Musical," 7 p.m., Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge at Tallmadge High School.



July 19-21 — GroundWorks Dancetheater, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 20 — "Hunks: The Show," 9 p.m., Dusty Armadillo, Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



July 21 — "Choir Rehearsal: The Musical," 4 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



July 25-27 — "Next to Normal," 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



July 27 — Ballet X, 7:30 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Aug. 3 — "Small Town Murder," 8 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Aug. 7 — "Just for Laughs: Comedy Songs from Musicals," evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



Aug. 7-Sept. 1 — "The Lion King," State Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Aug. 9-10 — "I’m Black, Y’all," 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



Aug. 16-17 — "Dependent: The Heroin Project," 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



Aug. 27 — The Wiggles, 6:30 p.m., Palace Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Aug. 29-31 — "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: The Musical," 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



Sept. 6-15 — "The Book of Mormon," Palace Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Sept. 13, 15 — "La Boheme," 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.







MISCELLANEOUS ACTIVITIES



Currently — Movies at Cleveland Clinic Dome Theater are "Great Barrier Reef," "Backyard Wilderness" and "Superpower Dogs," Great Lakes Science Center, Cleveland.



Currently — "Fashion Meets the Body," "Glass: Selections from the Kent State University Museum Collection," "Focus: Fiber 2019," "Beyond the Suit: Contemporary Menswear from the Collection of Alexandre Marr and Dominic Iudiciani" and "Fashion Timeline," the Kent State Museum, front campus at Kent State University off East Main Street.



Currently — "Cleveland Goes Rad," "Mad for Plaid," "A City Worth Fighting For," "Cleveland Starts Here," "Setting the World in Motion," "REVolution," "Carl and Louis Stokes Making History," "Rev. E. Theophilus Caviness" Church, Community, Cleveland," Kidzbits Family Education Center and Euclid Beach Park carousel, the Western Reserve Historical Society, east side Cleveland.



Currently — "Finding Lucy" and "Explore and Discover"; "Fossil Hunters" opens June 1, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, east side of Cleveland.



Currently — "Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented," Joe Vitone: Family Records," "Nick Cave: Feat," and C. Blake McDowell Jr. Galleries and Sandra L. and Dennis B. Haslinger Family Foundation Galleries, Akron Museum of Art, East Market, downtown Akron.



Currently — "Shinto: Discovery of the Divine in Japanese Art," "Color and Comfort: Swedish Modern Design," "Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950" and "Beyond Truth: Photography after the Shutter," the Cleveland Museum of Art, Wade Oval area, east side of Cleveland.



Currently — "Stay Tuned: Rock on TV," "Part of the Machine: Rock and Pinball," "Woodstock at 50" and class of 2019 inductees are special exhibits, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland.



Now-July 4 — Stow Pride Festival, activities at various venues culminating with July 4 pancake breakfast, Firecracker Run and parade.



Now-July 25 — Member exhibition and art sale, Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (artist reception 5 to 8 p.m. July 12), Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls.



Now-July 28 — Asian Lantern Festival, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.



Now-October — "Fused" garden gallery of art and metal, Stan Hywet Hall on North Portage Path, Akron.



July 4-6, 9-14 — Chagrin Valley Hunter and Jumper Classic, Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field in Moreland Hills.



July 4-7 — First Town Days Festival, Tuscora Park in New Philadelphia.



July 4 — Red, White and Blu Alley Jam, 4 to 10 p.m., South Main Street in downtown Akron.



July 5 — Comedian Russell Peters, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park.



July 5-8 — Boston Mills Artfest, Boston Mills Ski Resort in Boston Township near Peninsula.



July 6 — Kent Heritage Festival, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., downtown Kent.



July 7 — Comedian Rhea Butcher, 8 p.m., Hanna Theater on E. 14th Street, Cleveland.



July 7-8 — Comic Con, 11 a.m. Covelli Center in downtown Youngstown.



July 7-14 — Trumbull County Fair, fairgrounds on Everett Hull Road near Cortland.



July 10-14 — Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship golf tournament, Firestone Country Club, southside of Akron.



July 11-13 — Summit County Italian American Festival, Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.



July 11-14 — Tall Ships Festival, Cleveland lakefront north of First Energy Stadium, Cleveland.



July 12-14 — Cain Park Arts Festival, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 12-14 — Anime Fest, Palace Theater on Market Street North, downtown Canton.



July 12 — Tiffany Jenkins, 8 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



July 13 — Comedian Patton Oswalt, 8 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



July 13 — Comedian Colin Jost, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park.



July 13-14 — Summer Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Youngstown State University.



July 13-14 — Youngstown Festival of the Arts, Youngstown State University.



July 13-14 — Early America Live Fest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 Sunday, Jefferson Depot Village, Jefferson.



July 14-20 — All American Soap Box Derby week, venues in Akron (race July 20 at Derby Downs).



July 15-21 — Cleveland Burger Week, several restaurants in Cleveland will participate.



July 16-21 — Carroll County Fair, fairgrounds on Route 9 in Carrollton.



July 20 — All-American Soap Box Derby, Derby Downs on the east side of Akron.



July 20 — Salem Kiwanis Club antiques and craft show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Centennial Park at Park Avenue and Pershing Street, Salem.



July 23-28 — Lake County Fair, fairgrounds on Mentor Avenue in Painesville.



July 23-28 — Summit County Fair, fairgrounds on Howe Road in Tallmadge.



July 24-Aug. 4 — The Ohio State Fair, fairgrounds at I-71 and 17th Avenue in Columbus.



July 27-28 — Zoar Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Zoar (Tuscarawas County).



July 28 — Comedian Daniel Sloss, 7:30 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



July 29-Aug. 4 — Medina County Fair, fairgrounds on West Smith Road in Medina.



July 29-Aug. 4 — Columbiana County Fair, fairgrounds on Lee Avenue in Lisbon.



Aug. 2-3 — Ohio Mennonite Relief Sale and Auction, Wayne County fairgrounds on west end of downtown Wooster.



Aug. 2-3 — Vintage Ohio Wine Festival, 1 to 10 p.m., Lake Metroparks Farmpark, Euclid-Chardon Road near Kirtland.



Aug. 2-4 — Twins Days Festival, downtown Twinsburg and Glen Chamberlin Park.



Aug. 3 — "Small Town Murder" crime comedy podcasts, 8 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Aug. 5-10— Holmes County Fair, fairgrounds at Harvest Ridge off Route 39, west of Millersburg.



Aug. 6-12 — Cuyahoga County Fair, fairgrounds on East Bagley Road in Berea.



Aug. 9-11 — North Ridgeville Corn Festival, 6-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Bainbridge Road between Route 83 and Root Road in North Ridgeville.



Aug. 15-17 — D-Day Re-enactment, Conneaut Township Park, Lake Road in Conneaut.



Aug. 15-18 — Feast of the Assumption, Little Italy’s Murray Hill neighborhood in Cleveland.



Aug. 16-18 — Dover Steam Show, Tuscarawas County fairgrounds on South Wooster Avenue in Dover.



Aug. 17 — Medina Bird Fair II, times not available, Medina Community Center at fairgrounds on West Smith Road.



Aug. 17 — Medina Summer Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Medina Community Rec Center, Weymouth Road, Medina.



Aug. 17 — Comedian / improv actor Wayne Brady, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park.



Aug. 18 — Valley City Frog Jump Festival, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Mill Stream Park, Valley City.



Aug. 19-25 — Lorain County Fair, fairgrounds on Fairgrounds Road in Wellington.



Aug. 24 — Solon Pop-Up in the Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Solon Community Park on SOM Center Road.



Aug. 24-25 — Cleveland Garlic Festival, noon-8 p.m., Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Shaker Square in Shaker Heights.



Aug. 27 — Comedian / ventriloquist Terry Faktor, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park.



Aug. 28-Sept. 2 — Mahoning County Fair, fairgrounds on Columbiana-Canfield Road in Canfield.



Aug. 29-Sept. 2 — Geauga County Fair, fairgrounds on North Cheshire Street in Burton.