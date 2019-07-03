STOW — The project to improve a 1.4-mile stretch of Graham Road is running behind schedule due to the wet weather but should be finished later this month, according to the city engineer.

Graham Road is being resurfaced from the railroad tracks next to Silver Lake Country Club to Elm Road. About 54 percent of the project is in Silver Lake and the remaining 46 percent is in Stow.

When the $1 million project was bid in November 2018, Stow City Engineer James McCleary said the anticipated completion date was July 1.

“Springtime cold and rainy weather pushed the start date to [the day] after Memorial Day,” said McCleary.

He added that this year was the fourth rainiest June on record, and as a result, the project is “further behind than we would like.”

Depending on the weather, McCleary said the plan is for paving work to start on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10. He noted that the striping work would follow the paving completion. McCleary said one travel lane in each direction will be kept open during the paving process.

“Two lanes will be closed while they are being paved,” stated McCleary. “This will switch day by day and will be determined when they start next week.”

Noting that there were “13 or 14 rain days in the last month.” McCleary said “very little work” can happen on rainy days, with dry conditions being necessary for concrete, asphalt and striping tasks.

Cost of the project

McCleary said the city budgeted about $1.04 million for the project, which includes funding for “possible contingencies and change orders.” He added Ronyak Paving Inc. is being paid $946,600 to do the work and noted about $700,000 of that expense will be covered by a federal Surface Transportation Block Grant from the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (AMATS). He said that Stow and Silver Lake “will pay for the local cost which is over and above the federal funding.”

Stow is receiving $322,000 in federal funding and it is estimated the city will pay $112,000 for its share, according to McCleary.

Silver Lake is receiving $378,000 in federal funding and it is estimated the village will pay $132,000 for its share.

“The final cost to each local government will be based on the final cost of the project after completion,” added McCleary.

Crews working ‘around the clock’ to keep up with Route 8 project

McCleary noted the $58.6 million Route 8 project is “pretty close to being on schedule.”

With the many rain days, contractors have an extension on finishing the project, but McCleary said “that’s pushing them into November, which they don’t want to be working in November.”

“It’s been a very difficult year, but they are working pretty much around the clock to keep up,” stated McCleary.

The pavement on Route 8 is being replaced between Graham Road and state Route 303.

