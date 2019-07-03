SUMMIT COUNTY — The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is relaunching an anti-drunk driving campaign to help keep Summit County roads safe during the July 4th holiday.



With "Arrive Alive," the prosecutor’s office is teaming up with the ride-share service LYFT to provide free rides home in Summit County from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday for anyone who has had too much to drink while celebrating the holiday. To participate, download the LYFT app and use the code SCPO7419 "I am passionate about keeping Summit County safe, and keeping drunk drivers off the road is a part of that mission," said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. "Everyday lives are needlessly lost and irreparably altered by crashes involving alcohol. These horrible tragedies are avoidable…My hope is for everyone to enjoy the holiday while not putting others at risk."