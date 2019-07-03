Editor’s note: A June 30 story on a proposed bond issue and levy incorrectly stated the Cuyahoga Falls Board of Education had voted to send the issue to the Summit County Fiscal office. However, the vote by the board on June 26 had been only to agree to the millage and type of levy it wishes to request in November. The staff regrets the error.

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Voters in the Cuyahoga Falls City School District may see a combination bond issue and operating levy on the November ballot, with the bond issue for the construction of a new school and the operating levy to shore up the district’s budget.

The board of education voted 4-1 June 26 to begin the process to place a 9.83-mill tax issue on the fall ballot, with board Member David Martin casting the no vote.

The issue would be divided three ways:

• A 4-mill levy for the district’s operating budget, for 10 years, which would raise nearly $3.1 million a year;

• A 5.33-mill, 36-year bond issue that would generate about $80.6 million; and

• A 0.5-mill permanent improvement levy. The funds from this levy would be put in a maintenance fund for the new construction.

If it goes on the fall ballot and is approved, the issue would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an estimated $344 per year.

The board of education in May approved an $89.7 million Master Facilities Plan to tear down two buildings and construct a new building.

“The BOE approval of the $89.7 million [building construction] plan was for the co-funded portion of the plan only,” Nichols said after the meeting. “It was passed as a required step toward [Ohio Facilities Construction Commission] consideration at their July 11 meeting. The total cost of the [building construction] project, including locally funded initiatives [of about $24 million], is $113,806,838.”

Nichols added that the 5.33-mill bond issue would fund both the local share of the co-funded part and the locally funded initiatives (LFIs).

In the co-funded portion, $56.5 million would be generated locally and would be the local share, and $33.2 million would be the state share, Nichols said. He added that “the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission must authorize the [$33.2 million in] funds for the project at their July 11 meeting.”

If the OFCC gives the district its authorization, the school board is expected to vote on a resolution at its July 17 meeting, which, if passed, will be sent to the Summit County Fiscal Office, Nichols said. The board must then pass a second resolution asking the Summit County Board of Elections to place the issue on the ballot. This must be sent to the Board of Elections by Aug. 7.

Details of the project

Nichols said the LFIs would include phasing costs, or the contingency for any additional costs that may come up during this first phase, such as moving students from an older building to the newer one; as well as a 4 percent escalation for market conditions; a 1,400 seat Performing Arts Center, with a 200-seat black box theater; a 5,000-seat stadium for football, soccer and track; and various building enhancements. The cost for the LFIs is about $24 million.

The project, among other features, includes the construction of a proposed new sixth- through 12th-grade school building, recommended by the district’s Master Facilities Committee. The committee’s proposal received the green light from the school board in May. Under the plan — phase one in an anticipated two-phase process — Newberry Elementary and Bolich middle schools would be demolished and a new building for sixth through 12th grade plus the Career Tech program would be built.

In 2015, Cuyahoga Falls district voters rejected a 5.98-mill, 36-year bond issue and tax levy that would have raised $71 million for $93.5 million worth of construction, with $22.5 million being paid for by the state facilities commission.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at 330-541-9423, ahelms@recordpub.com, or @AprilKHelms_RPC